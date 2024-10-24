Norway’S Central Bank Acquires 5.09% Stake In Brazilian Energy Giant Raizen

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Norges Bank, Norway's Central Bank, has strengthened its position in Brazil's sector through a significant purchase of Raizen shares.



The now manages 69,162,400 preferred shares, representing 5.09% of Raizen's total preferred stock. Raizen, a powerhouse in Brazil's energy landscape, caught the attention of global investors through its innovative approach to renewable energy.



The company's shares (RAIZ4) have become a strategic target for institutional investors seeking exposure to sustainable energy markets.



The company stands as Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol producer, operating 35 production facilities across strategic locations.



In addition, Raizen's network encompasses over 7,300 Shell-branded service stations and 1,300 convenience stores throughout Brazil and Argentina.







Raizen's market presence continues to grow, with annual revenues reaching R$ 236.7 billion ($42.26 billion) in the latest fiscal year. The company processes approximately 73 million tons of sugarcane annually, producing sustainable energy solutions.



Norges Bank's investment reflects growing international confidence in Brazil's renewable energy sector. The bank manages one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets exceeding $1.4 trillion.



This share acquisition signals strong institutional interest in sustainable energy investments within emerging markets. Raizen 's integrated business model combines traditional fuel distribution with renewable energy innovation.



The partnership between Norges Bank and Raizen aligns with global trends toward sustainable investment strategies. Raizen's expansion plans include increasing biofuel production and developing new renewable energy projects.



Brazil's renewable energy sector continues to attract international investment due to its advanced biofuel technology and established infrastructure.



Raizen leads this transformation through its innovative approach to sustainable energy production. The investment strengthens both Raizen's market position and Norway's commitment to sustainable energy development.



In short, this strategic move demonstrates growing international recognition of Brazil's renewable energy potential.

MENAFN24102024007421016031ID1108815104