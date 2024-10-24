QNB Group Continues To Lead In Sustainability On Forbes' Top List 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has once again been honoured as a Sustainability Leader in the Middle East by Forbes. This award recognises QNB's Group CEO, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, as one of the region's sustainability leaders, through the Bank's continued sustainability achievements and initiatives.

This marks the second consecutive year that QNB Group and its GCEO have been recognized in the and services category, a testament to their commitment to sustainable financing and leadership in the industry.

QNB is the only Qatari included in this prestigious ranking, showcasing its unwavering dedication to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards into its business and operations.

QNB Group's sustainable finance portfolio of over $9bn includes green, social, and sustainability-linked transactions, delivering positive impact for both environment and society. The group has issued $1.1bn in sustainable bonds to date, and earlier this year, QNB was proud to be a key coordinator in Qatar's first sovereign $2.5bn green bond issuance. In its own operations, the Bank has achieved a 48% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017.

“We are honored to be acknowledged once again by Forbes as sustainability leaders in the Middle East,” said Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, CEO of QNB Group.“This recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment to sustainability and our responsibility towards fostering a greener and more inclusive future. We remain committed to driving sustainable financing and embedding environmentally friendly practices, as we believe they are crucial to the long-term success of both QNB and the communities we serve.”

