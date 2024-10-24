Israel Intensifies Attacks On Lebanon, Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian of said on Wednesday that the Israeli committed seven massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, leaving 115 dead and 487 during the past 48 hours. The ministry added that the toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 42,792 dead and 100,412 injured since 7 October 2023.





Meanwhile, the Israeli ground military operation in the areas surrounding the Jabalia camp, northern Gaza, expanded on its nineteenth day. The operation's undeclared goal has become clearer; which is pushing the Palestinians to move south and evacuate their areas, in implementation of the generals' plan to empty the north of its residents and take full control of it.





Regarding international efforts, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to“take advantage” of the assassination of the leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Yahya Sinwar to move forward towards a truce in Gaza and to allow the entry of more aid.





Netanyahu said that he discussed with Blinken the formula for governing Gaza in the post-war phase, and the need for unity in the face of the“Iranian threat.” He added that he informed Blinken that the assassination of Sinwar“may have a positive impact on the return of the hostages.”





Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said that no prisoner exchange deal would be concluded except under the conditions set by the movement's two martyred leaders, Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.





On the Lebanese front, the Israeli occupation army continued its aggression for the 31st consecutive day. Israeli raids targeted the city of Tyre, the second largest city in southern Lebanon, on Wednesday, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency, after Israeli requests to evacuate the city, which sparked a wave of displacement from it.





The agency said that“four raids targeted the city of Tyre after the enemy threatened to bomb it.” The National Agency had previously reported that“a hostile march targeted Sawt al-Farah Street in Tyre.” Civilians fled Tyre on Wednesday after the Israeli occupation army called on residents to evacuate large parts of the city, which is home to thousands of displaced people.





Meanwhile, sirens sounded on Wednesday morning in cities and towns in central and northern Israel, including Tel Aviv, and the army announced that it had intercepted two rockets fired from Lebanon. This came after Hezbollah announced that it had fired a batch of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.





In the latest development, the Israeli occupation army officially announced the assassination of the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Hashem Safieddine, whose name had been circulated as the most prominent candidate for the position of secretary-general of the party to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israel on 27 September.