Pharmajet Announces Implementation Study Results: Increased Coverage, Cost Savings, And Preference For Routine Polio Imm...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- PharmaJet ® today announced the results of an implementation study in Nigeria that evaluated the impact on coverage, costs, and acceptability of intradermal fractional inactivated poliovirus vaccine (fIPV) administration using their Tropis® ID Needle-free System, compared to the standard of care (full-dose, IPV intramuscular delivery with needle and syringe). The study results were presented at an event attended by experts from the Nigeria of (FMOH), WHO, UNICEF, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Study principal investigators from the Nigeria National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) , Jhpiego , PATH , and Sydani Group reported increased coverage, decreased program costs, and a strong preference for routine immunization using Tropis among healthcare workers1:



Increased coverage: Among those vaccinated with Tropis, IPV2 coverage was 11.2% higher compared to the standard of care. On a relative basis, the odds of receiving 2 doses of IPV are doubled when Tropis is used.

Decreased cost: Incremental cost savings with Tropis ranged from $0.07 to $1.00 per dose administered across the evaluated scenarios, with up to 47% total immunization costs savings for IPV delivered with Tropis compared to IPV delivered by needle and syringe in a full-scale scenario. Switching to Tropis-delivered fIPV could save the Nigeria immunization program ~US$50 million over 5-years. Feasibility/scalability: Acceptability was high among caregivers whose children were vaccinated with Tropis and over 96% said they would be more likely to return for future vaccinations if Tropis was used. 95% of healthcare workers preferred Tropis needle-free over the standard of care citing reasons such as ease of operation, a safer alternative to needles, and its association with less discomfort by vaccine recipients.

The introduction of a second dose of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV2) is critical to addressing immunity gaps for poliovirus and to build and sustain resilience to eradicate all forms of poliovirus.2 The current coverage rate for a first dose of IPV (IPV1) for the Africa Region is 78% while the IPV2 coverage rate is only 19%.3“Through USAID investments in this study, we sought to generate in-country evidence on the acceptability, feasibility, and cost effectiveness of deploying this device,” said Gertrude Odezugo, Health Population and Nutrition Office, USAID/Nigeria.“The intervention has allowed us to explore innovative strategies in vaccine delivery whilst addressing persistent challenges. It marks a significant step towards ensuring equitable and sustainable polio immunization coverage for Nigerian children.”

“This study provides solid evidence that Tropis needle-free is a tool that works very well within the routine immunization program in areas that are at high risk for polio transmission. In addition, these new data build on recent published evidence from Nigeria that demonstrated Tropis' ability to enable house-to-house campaigns,” noted Paul LaBarre, Vice President of Global Business Development, PharmaJet.“On this World Polio Day 2024 , we have enormous gratitude for our partners on this important study, and we reconfirm our commitment to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative .”

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

1 Data on file

2 World Health Organization, Highlights from the meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization; 23-26 September 2024

3 World Health Organization, Africa Regional Polio Eradication Plan, 2024 – 2025 plan , Objective 3b – Immunization System Strengthening, p. 34

This press release and the related study are made possible by the support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents are the responsibility of PharmaJet and the Project Partners and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government.

About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet mission is to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with our enabling technology that better activates the immune system. PharmaJet Precision Delivery SystemsTM can improve vaccine effectiveness and promote a preferred patient and caregiver experience while being safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit or contact PharmaJet here .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink