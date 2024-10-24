Johnny Slick's Announces $50,000 Truck Giveaway To Celebrate American-Made, Veteran-Owned Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOLLY RIDGE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Johnny Slick's , a 100% American-made, veteran-owned grooming company, is excited to announce its biggest giveaway yet – a brand-new $50,000 truck. The giveaway, which runs until October 31st, celebrates the company's commitment to supporting American jobs, producing high-quality organic products, and giving back to the community.As a business founded by Marine Corps veterans John Raushi and Nick Koumalatsos, Johnny Slick's stands apart for its dedication to producing grooming products that are not only organic but also made entirely in the USA. In a market saturated with imported products, Johnny Slick's takes pride in keeping its manufacturing process local, employing American workers, and sourcing materials from over 400 U.S.-based vendors.“This truck giveaway is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers while reinforcing the values we hold dear: supporting American families, veterans, and businesses,” said Koumalatsos.“Every purchase from Johnny Slick's not only contributes to your personal care but also supports the many families behind the American companies we partner with. When you choose Johnny Slick's, you're choosing to invest in the U.S. economy.”The giveaway is part of a three-month campaign leading up to Black Friday, with the winner being flown to Wilmington, NC, in November to receive their new truck. Johnny Slick's has also made the contest easy to enter – customers can participate by entering in the give-a-way link, no purchase necessary.In addition to the truck giveaway, Johnny Slick's is offering 25% off its entire product range during the campaign, including its popular body washes, pomades, and shampoos, all of which are organic and free of harmful chemicals. The company's unwavering commitment to quality and safety has made them a trusted name in the grooming industry, especially as more consumers turn away from overseas products that have been linked to health risks.“Our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we want to give back in a big way,” Koumalatsos continued.“Not only will one lucky winner drive away in a new truck, but every customer who purchases from us can feel good knowing they are supporting a company that stands for something more.”The giveaway is one of several major promotions Johnny Slick's has planned for the holiday season. Looking ahead, the company is preparing for its highly anticipated Black Friday sale and is committed to raising awareness about the importance of buying American-made products.About Johnny Slick's:Founded by Marine Corps veterans John Raushi and Nick Koumalatsos, Johnny Slick's is a leading provider of organic grooming products made entirely in the USA. From its humble beginnings, the company has grown into a respected name in the personal care industry, known for its commitment to quality, safety, and supporting American businesses. Johnny Slick's mission is to provide customers with top-tier grooming products while keeping manufacturing local and creating jobs for U.S. workers.Media Contact:Influencer Press:For more information, visit or follow Johnny Slick's on social media for updates on the giveaway and upcoming promotions.ENTER THE GIVEAWAY HERE:

