EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

Branicks Group AG sells“Cologno” business park

24.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, October 24, 2024 Press release of the Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG sells“Cologno” business park

Multi-tenant property goes to the“BEOS Light Industrial Germany I” fund managed by Swiss Life Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

Sale from the Commercial Portfolio Further evidence of recovery in the transaction market Frankfurt am Main, October 24, 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, notarized the sale of the“Cologno” business park in Cologne as an asset deal on October 11, 2024. Closing is planned by the end of the year. The buyer is the special AIF“BEOS Light Industrial Germany I” managed by Swiss Life Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The sale makes a further contribution to achieving Branicks Group AG's transaction targets for the current financial year, which envisage sales from the Commercial Portfolio in the range of EUR 500-600 million. The property at Mathias-Brüggen-Strasse 124-170 in Cologne is a business park with around 35 tenants in the office and light industrial asset classes dating from 1987. Branicks acquired the property with a total rental area of around 28,200 sqm and a plot area of around 48,600 sqm for its Commercial Portfolio in 2007. The property is almost fully let. “This attractive sale confirms the positive development on the transaction market and is a further step towards achieving our planned sales target in the Commercial Portfolio for 2024. At the same time, it serves our further financial consolidation and sharpening of our portfolio along our strategic orientation and focus on the asset classes logistics, office and renewables,” comments Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG, on the transaction.

About Branicks Group AG: Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 12.5 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details go to

PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Fon +49 69 9454858-1569 ...

IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Fon +49 69 9454858-1492 ...







24.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Branicks Group AG Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492 Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9 WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2014795



End of News EQS News Service