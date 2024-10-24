Terrorist Captured In Purported CCTV Footage From Gagangir Attack Site, Probe Underway
Date
10/24/2024 3:13:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A CCTV grab of a Pheran-clad terrorist allegedly involved in the Gagangir attack in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged here but investigators said they are yet to ascertain if the AK rifle-wielding assailant carried out the October 20 assault that left seven dead.
The ultra could be seen entering a prefabricated hut, believed to be at the Gagangir tunnel construction site - where seven people including six non-local labourers - were killed in the terror attack, official sources said.
However, security officials are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the image on various counts, the sources said.
The screen grab has 'January 27' as the date stamp - which sources said could be due to a settings or technical issue - in the top right corner while the rifle carried by the terrorist has a blue marking on the muzzle.
The sources said such rifles have been reportedly used by terrorists in attacks on security forces in the Pir Panjal region, which is about 200 km from the site of attack.
They said the terrorist was not covering his face but the survivors of the attack had claimed the assailants had their faces covered.
A senior police official said it was premature to comment on the evidence collected so far as it can jeopardise further investigation into the case.
