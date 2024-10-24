EXINITY WINS BIG AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Exinity wins the 2024 'Leading Wealth Management Firm for Young Investors, EMEA' and Exinity: Nemo wins 'Most Innovative Trading and Investments Product, MENA' award at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.

The esteemed Global Brand Awards, organized by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the UK, recognize excellence across diverse industries. Exinity distinguished itself during the evaluation process, demonstrating a significant impact in the wealth management sector.

Commenting on Exinity winning the award, Jay Reddy, CEO, Global brands Magazine, said, "We are pleased to recognize Exinity for their exceptional achievement. Their commitment to empowering the next generation of investors and their ability to provide innovative, customer-centric solutions are truly commendable. Exinity continues to set a high standard for excellence in wealth management and investment products, making a significant impact in the financial landscape across both the EMEA and MENA regions."

"We are delighted to receive these awards; for us they truly resonate with our Freedom to Succeed mission. Exinity wants to empower a new generation of ambitious younger people to help them achieve financial independence , so to be recognised as one of the leading wealth management firms for young investors is really impactful. Equally wonderful is the acknowledgement that, through Nemo, we have created something truly original in the trading and investing space," said Olga Rybalkina, Managing Partner and Group CEO of Exinity.

In the fast-growing economies of the world , there's a new generation of ambitious younger people eager to gain financial independence. And they're turning to the world's financial markets to achieve it. Exinity's mission is to empower them to succeed. We design, engineer and market a growing range of innovative trading and investing products that meet their expectations for choice, creativity and control, and which are backed by risk management tools, education - and a great customer experience.



(GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 30k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at the Grand Hyatt , in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in June 2025. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards

