Vitrolife AB Interim Report Q3, 2024: Improved Growth With Solid Margins


10/24/2024 2:39:33 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

  • Sales of SEK 867 (848) million, an increase of 7% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +9% in EMEA, +2% in Americas and +9% in APAC.
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +13% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 58.6% (55.7).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 289 (287) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.4% (33.9).
  • Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 206 million (214).
  • Net income was SEK 116 (122) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.90).

First nine months

  • Sales of SEK 2,650 (2,607) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +6% in EMEA, -2% in Americas and +7% in APAC.
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +20% in Technologies and -7% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 58.6% (56.1).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 888 (842) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.5% (32.3).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 640 million (586).
  • Net income was SEK 375 (328) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.76 (2.42).


Gothenburg, October 24, 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O ́Connor, CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at
24-10-2024 08:00 CET.

Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

Interim report Q3, 2024

SOURCE Vitrolife AB

PR Newswire

