Vitrolife AB Interim Report Q3, 2024: Improved Growth With Solid Margins
Third quarter
Sales of SEK 867 (848) million, an increase of 7% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
Sales per region, in local currencies was +9% in EMEA, +2% in Americas and +9% in APAC.
Sales per business area, in local currencies was +13% in Consumables, +11% in Technologies and 0% in Genetics.
Gross margin increased to 58.6% (55.7).
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 289 (287) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.4% (33.9).
Operating cash flow decreased to SEK 206 million (214).
Net income was SEK 116 (122) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.90).
First nine months
Sales of SEK 2,650 (2,607) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 2% in SEK.
Sales per region, in local currencies was +6% in EMEA, -2% in Americas and +7% in APAC.
Sales per business area, in local currencies was +10% in Consumables, +20% in Technologies and -7% in Genetics.
Gross margin increased to 58.6% (56.1).
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 888 (842) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.5% (32.3).
Operating cash flow increased to SEK 640 million (586).
Net income was SEK 375 (328) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 2.76 (2.42).
Gothenburg, October 24, 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O ́Connor, CEO
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at
24-10-2024 08:00 CET.
Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
