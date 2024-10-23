Qatar To Host WSJ Tech Live For 5 Yrs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will host the WSJ Tech Live annually for five years, beginning in 2025.

Director of the Communications Office (GCO) Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani, appearing with Almar Latour, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and CEO of Dow Jones, jointly announced that Qatar will host WSJ Tech Live annually for five years, beginning in 2025, a statement by the Government Communications Office said.

This marks the first time WSJ's most exclusive tech event will be held in the Middle East. The invitation-only conference will bring together an audience of over 200 C-suite executives, investors, innovative startups and influential venture capitalists from across the world.

Speaking at the WSJ Tech Live in California, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani praised Qatar's selection to host the event. He emphasised that the conference aligns with Qatar's vision to become a global hub for advanced technology and innovation, as outlined in the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

"Hosting the WSJ Tech Live marks another significant step in the growth of Qatar's technology ecosystem," said Sheikh Jassim. "When the world's top tech leaders gather in Qatar, it will create an unparalleled opportunity to benefit from their diverse expertise, insights and global networks. This will inspire local talent, attract international investment, and create avenues for strategic global partnerships that propel our development journey forward."

"Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal deliver reliable journalism, data, and analytics to business professionals worldwide, and to do so we must reflect the entire global business community," said Latour.

"With the MENA region's growth and increased role in tech especially at the intersection of AI and the energy sector, we are delighted to be partnering with Qatar."

Currently in its 11th year, WSJ Tech Live convenes the biggest newsmakers in technology across entertainment, music, robotics and AI, science and more. This year's marquee event in Laguna Beach is the company's most successful Tech Live since its inception, with record-breaking sponsorship revenue. The event showcased groundbreaking insights on a wide range of topics including the global impact of generative AI, the future of brain-computer interfaces, the outlook for startup investments, and fostering the next generation of technology talent.

WSJ Tech Live joins a series of global events hosted in Qatar, including the FIFA World Cup, Web Summit Qatar, Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, and Doha Forum. This strategic roster of events reflects Qatar's ambitious national agenda to cultivate a knowledge-based economy, reinforcing its status as the region's leading destination for technological discourse and innovation.

Sheikh Jassim added: "By fostering an ecosystem where innovation flourishes and enabling our brightest minds to collaborate with the industry's best, we're propelling our digital economy forward and positioning Qatar as a key player in shaping the future of global technology."

