Henan, Where China Began -- Online Exhibition Journey Of Civilization Light Officially Launched

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the "Henan, Where China Began-'Journey of Civilization Light'" hosted by the Culture and department of Henan Province has been grandly Officially Launched.

This online exhibition is a thematic exhibition exploring the origin of Chinese civilization and showcasing the charm of Henan.

Scan the QR code to enter the exhibition

Continue Reading

Five meticulously designed cultural and tourism chapters: "From the Central Plains to China", "From City-State to Kingdom", "From Writing to Philosophy", "From Art to Kung Fu", "From

Henan to the World", answer the question of "Why China" with multifaceted colorful images and eclectic contents.

The online exhibition, applying not only digital technology, 3D scenography and animation roaming, but also sci-tech-empowered cultural and tourism expressions, renders a more "live" scenario of civilization sites, ancient relics, historical stories, delicacies and picturesque landscapes.

You are sincerely invited to scan the QR code to log in the exhibition, and it is our hope that the "Journey of Civilization Light" is an opportunity for you to read and understand China, visit Henan and start a wonderful journey.

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED