Fantastic Species Talk Show In Jiangxi
Date
10/23/2024 9:16:04 PM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
NANCHANG, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from
Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC):
Spanning more than 166,000 square kilometers, Jiangxi is an outstanding natural area with forests, lakes and mountain scenery. Green ecology is Jiangxi's greatest wealth, advantage and brand. The unique ecological advantages
in Jiangxi have bred rich biodiversity.
Fantastic Species Talk Show in Jiangxi
From 98% of the world's white cranes
wintering in Poyang Lake
to the "smiling angel" finless porpoise
reappearing in the Ganjiang River
Yangzi Continent
after a gap of more than 40 years,
Jiangxi has achieved remarkable results
in biodiversity conservation.
JXICC made an AIGC video and invited the fantastic species in Jiangxi to hold a talk show. Listen to their voices together.
SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
