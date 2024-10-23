IMF Expects Ukraine's Public Debt To Exceed 100% Of GDP In 2025
10/23/2024 8:06:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2025, Ukraine's public debt is expected to exceed 100% of gross domestic product (GDP).
The relevant data were published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
As estimated by the IMF, Ukraine's public and publicly-guaranteed debt is likely to reach 95.6% of GDP at the end of 2024.
Starting from 2025, this indicator will be exceeding 100% of GDP. In particular, it is expected to be 106.6% of GDP in 2025, 107.6% of GDP in 2026, and 102.6% of GDP in 2027.
“Although the Economy [of Ukraine – Ed.] has shown resilience, headwinds are rising from an expected winter energy deficit caused by large-scale damage to electrical generation capacity, labor market frictions, and a continuing war,” the report states.
According to the IMF, risks are exceptionally high arising from the longer war, vulnerability of the energy sector, and durability of international support.
A reminder that, according to the IMF's World Economic Outlook for October 2024, Ukraine's economy is expected to show a rise of 3.0% in 2024 and decline to 2.5% in 2025.
