Expert Community Builder Delivers Tedx Talk On The Power Of Community To Help You Achieve Your Goals In San Diego

Stacey Lauren, Creator of“Do the Thing” Delivers“The Power of Community to Help You Achieve Your Goals” TEDx Talk in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stacey Lauren, an expert community builder with over 20 years of experience and the creator of“Do the Thing,” delivered a TEDx talk titled“The Power of Community to Help You Achieve Your Goals,” in San Diego, which is now live on the TEDx YouTube channel for all audiences.A local and independently organized TEDx event, TEDxSanDiego is organized by Audrey Jacobs This was the inaugural TEDxSanDiego Women, dedicated to showcasing the dynamic voices and talents of San Diego's women.“TEDxSanDiego Women featured a lineup of visionary speakers and captivating and vibrant performances, all aimed at uplifting, inspiring, and sharing powerful ideas that shape our world,” according to the event website.TEDxSanDiego Women took place on August 28, 2024, from 7 pm to 9:30 pm at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theater in California, featuring 10 inspiring TEDx talks with the theme“Moxie.”In addition to Stacey Lauren's inspiring TEDx talk, the lineup included:Sheryl Anjanette | How Empathetic AI Can Change the WorldSheila Gujrathi, MD | Shattering the Glass Ceiling by Finding the Right MirrorsSarah Hassaine | Perceptions vs Reality: Reality Talk from a D&I LeaderMelissa Villagomez | How to Break the Cycle of Foster CareJulie Roland | The Power of Public Art to Build CommunityJaye Connolly | Why Carbon Credits are CrapJasmine LeFlore MSE, MBA | It's Not Only the Resume, It's Also the Un-ResumeHolly Smithson | How to Uncage the Confidence WithinDr. Silvia Mah | More than Money: The Responsible Mindset of Startup InvestorsIn her“The Power of Community to Help You Achieve Your Goals” TEDx talk, Stacey Lauren reveals a transformative framework that rallies individuals around shared goals, to foster significant personal and societal change.The popular TEDx talk - with thousands of views - teaches viewers“How finding 'my people' - a community with shared goals - can be the key to unlocking their potential and turning their dreams into reality,” says Stacey Lauren“I noticed the one common thread each person had as part of their success. The missing piece to achieving your goals and dreams and a way to solve the loneliness epidemic,” she explains.“I hear so many people say they're going do it "alone." We aren't designed to achieve our goals alone and our regular support network isn't enough. When we have a goal, any goal we need to be with a group of people who share that same goal. Any time you get a chance to be with others who share your goal, go to the event, the mastermind, join the club, or, if necessary, create one,” she encourages.According to Lauren,“my people” is an important missing piece for people in transition, corporate leaders, community leaders - whether online or offline, - volunteer organizations, mental health organizations, people with programs or in-person events, educators, students, or any type of organization with a shared goal. It can also help people who are isolated, introverted, or feel disconnected and people with goals they have not yet achieved, whether it's writing a book, creating content, starting a business or a podcast, becoming a speaker, or doing fun activities, such as running clubs, stand up comedy, improv, dancing, yoga, or gyms.The details are shared and demonstrated in her engaging 10-minute talk, which has received wonderful praise from TEDx YouTube channel viewers:“Every day, being in your world, I'm finding more of my people, Stacey. Thank you for everything you've done to find your 'My people' and for helping and daring me and the rest of us to get out there and find our own 'My people'. Thank you for doing Do the Thing every day!”“Finding your people will be the key to every pivot in your life - career pivots, business pivots, life pivots. Whether you are navigating job loss or promotion, building a business, seeking investors for/or bootstrapping your tech startup, or rebuilding a life after divorce or death of a spouse - finding your people is key. Thank you, Stacey!”“This message was indeed something that has changed my life and the whole trajectory of my business. I am forever grateful to you, Stacey. Thank you for sharing this message and for being one of my people.”“Great insights and so succinct! Thank you for sharing, Stacey! I will go find our create MY PEOPLE!”“She is 100% right, that is the secret! As soon as she said it, I knew it, I could feel it. When I look at my own success, it has the same foundation that she shared. THANK YOU FOR THIS!”“I loved this! Stacey, listening to your TEDx talk gave me hope to make my dreams come true. This is something that I have been searching for. Thank you!”“Thank you for reminding us of the importance of community in achieving our goals. I love this vision for making our dreams a reality.”These and many other positive comments confirm Lauren's belief that her talk“has the power to change the world.”“When we can help someone identify their goal and help them find a group to join that aligns with that goal, it can help them not feel so alone, and feel connected to others in a deep and meaningful way. This talk really emphasizes the power of surrounding yourself with people who share the same goals,” she assured.Stacey Lauren is the host of the“Do the Thing” podcast, where she cheers aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs along on their journey as she features inspiring stories and shares insights from her journey.She's on a mission to empower people to“Do The Thing” so that they can embrace life, find their voices, and pursue their dreams.“Do The Thing is more than a motto; it's a transformative framework that rallies individuals around shared goals, fostering significant personal and societal change,” Lauren adds.To watch Stacey Lauren's TEDx Talk, click HERE . She is also available to be booked as a keynote speaker, community-building consultant, or podcast guest.Be sure to comment on the talk on YouTube, share it on social media, your email contacts, your communities, your company communication channels, and any associations, or organizations that you are a part of, and use it as a conversation starter so everyone can find their own“my people.”About Stacey LaurenStacey Lauren is an Activator, Entrepreneur, Community Builder, and a pioneering entrepreneur. She is the driving force behind Do The Thing, a movement aimed at revolutionizing community building.Recognized for her innovative approach, Stacey Lauren's work is celebrated as a beacon for future community-building efforts. Stacey's initiative combats the pervasive sense of disconnection in today's society by creating engaging communities where people take action and form meaningful bonds. She also has a TEDx talk about finding“My people'' to achieve their goals called“The Power of Community to Help You Achieve Your Goals”.To learn more about Stacey Lauren, join her vibrant community at and her Do The Thing Collaboration Facebook group her website dothethingchallenge, email her at ..., follow @dothethingformula on YouTube, @dothethingformula on Instagram and @staceylaurenon LinkedIn.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons, and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala, and How to Be a Better Human.Follow TED on Twitter atFollow TED on Facebook atABOUT TEDxSanDiegoTEDxSanDiego brings together a collection of doers and thinkers, innovators and creatives, explorers and visionaries, teachers and learners, then seeks to illuminate, inspire, and activate those individuals as a way to expand horizons, change perceptions, incite action and foster new connections.After years of spreading ideas worth sharing, inspired by the global challenges that impact us all, we are shifting the focus of TEDxSanDiego towards action. Our response to the demands of this coming decade is to activate and connect inspired people with activities, opportunities, and communities that support positive, impactful action.

