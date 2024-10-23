Erwin Sniedzins Launches Crowdfunding For Mount Knowledge To Expand Global Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erwin Sniedzins, founder of Mount Knowledge, launches crowdfunding to upgrade software, enhance accessibility globally, and pay students to learn S.T.E.M.

- Erwin Sniedzins - Founder & CEO, Mount Knowledge Inc.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Erwin Sniedzins, visionary founder of Mount Knowledge Inc., is launching a crowdfunding campaign to modernize the company's groundbreaking educational platform. The funds will be used to upgrade the software, making it more accessible worldwide, while also incorporating advanced features that empower students to monetize their knowledge and get paid to learn S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

Mount Knowledge is a global e-learning platform designed to revolutionize education through personalized, interactive learning experiences. With patented artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and gamification, the platform converts any textual content into customized lessons, exercises, and tests. The software supports multilingual capabilities, offering solutions for learners across diverse languages and educational backgrounds.

Sniedzins, a forward-thinking educational innovator, is leveraging his decades of experience to transform how students learn and interact with information.“Education should not be bound by geographical or technological limitations,” says Sniedzins.“By upgrading our platform, we will empower millions of students around the world to access dynamic learning tools and even earn rewards for mastering S.T.E.M. subjects.”

The upgraded platform will feature enhanced tools to allow students to store and monetize their knowledge. As they progress through lessons and improve their understanding of key S.T.E.M. subjects, they will earn financial rewards, creating an ecosystem where knowledge directly translates to opportunity.

Key Features of the Mount Knowledge Modernization:

Software Upgrade: Transition from Windows 7 to Windows 11 for enhanced performance, security, and compatibility.

Global Accessibility: Expanded language support and enhanced platform availability on multiple devices worldwide.

Monetized Learning: A groundbreaking feature that allows students to earn rewards for their learning efforts, especially in critical S.T.E.M. areas.

AI-Powered Learning: Continued focus on AI and ML to provide real-time interactive lessons tailored to individual student needs.

Multilingual Support: The platform will support various languages, enabling students from all over the world to access content in their native language.

Erwin Sniedzins invites the public to contribute to this visionary project, helping to unlock the potential of millions of learners worldwide. The modernization of Mount Knowledge aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the future of global learning, fostering innovation and curiosity across all age groups.

