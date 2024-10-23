(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Special New Concert Production Celebrates Charles M. Schulz's "Peanuts" Comic Strip, 1965 Holiday Classic Special, and Vince Guaraldi's Musical Score Tickets On-Sale Now

STOWE, Vt., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce Peak , Vermont's most elevated luxury slopeside community,

is thrilled to announce that the charming Village will be taken over by A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert , a concert version of the stage production based on the beloved animated holiday special from 1965, in a unique partnership with Peanuts Worldwide. This heartwarming and festive show is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable holiday memories with loved ones in the enchanting setting of Spruce Peak, at the base of Mount Mansfield.

Celebrate the Holidays with A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert at Spruce Peak

Spruce Peak Arts

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert - December 2024 , on sale now.

Family and friends of all ages are invited to celebrate the holiday season with the timeless charm of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert. This beloved production captures the spirit of Charles Schulz's classic tale, complete with Vince Guaraldi's iconic jazz score, delighting audiences of all ages throughout December.

Peanuts® is among one of the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Charles Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning holiday special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television almost 60 years ago. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert encompasses favorite scenes from the original animated special, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. The concert experience also includes a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The performance is 60 minutes.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas is more than just a holiday special; it's a cherished tradition that brings families and friends together to celebrate the joy and warmth of the season," says Seth Soloway, Executive Director, Spruce Peak Arts. "We are proud to align with Peanuts Worldwide for a unique collaboration. There's something truly magical about experiencing this beloved special in the heart of the Green Mountains, and we're thrilled to bring this concert event to our community."

A Complete Holiday Experience at Spruce Peak : Show tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert can be turned into a full holiday experience with a luxurious stay at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. Offering stunning accommodations, world-class amenities, and breathtaking mountain views, The Lodge is the perfect base for a memorable getaway filled with holiday cheer. As a thank you for purchasing tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert, Spruce Peak is excited to offer an exclusive 20% per night discount on stays at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. Guests can unwind and relax in style while enjoying the many festive activities and Peanuts-themed events happening around the Village. A special booking link will be provided with ticket purchase.



"Whether you're a resident, hotel guest, or just visiting for the day, you can experience the wonderment and delight Spruce Peak has created as part of our partnership with Peanuts Worldwide," says Kendal Daiger, Vice President of Marketing, Spruce Peak. "Surrounded by a holiday setting that dreams are made of, family and friends will get to partake in a variety of Peanuts-themed activities, such as Snoopy-inspired s'mores and sundaes. A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Concert represents timeless nostalgia and joy for all ages, and we are honored to offer this experience as part of our seasonal festivities."

A Full Holiday Experience Awaits

Residents, guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the magic of the season with an array of fun-filled Peanuts-themed events and activities, including:



S'mores & Hot Chocolate with Snoopy : Peanuts-themed s'mores kits will be offered for guests to warm up by the fire, and enjoy a cozy evening filled with holiday treats the whole family will love.

Sundaes with Snoopy : The holiday experience is sweetened with delicious Snoopy-inspired sundaes, available at The Lodge. A Charlie Brown Christ mas Holiday Shop : The Holiday Shop in the Village is offering Peanuts holiday merchandise, perfect for gift-giving and celebrating the Peanuts spirit.

Spruce Peak promises an unforgettable holiday getaway filled with warmth, joy, and Peanuts-themed surprises! All are welcome to join the festivities at the mountain community for

a magical holiday season. For more information please visit: and to purchase show tickets, please visit: .

About Spruce Peak

Spruce Peak

is Vermont's most elevated luxury slopeside community. Located at the base of Stowe's iconic Mount Mansfield, it serves as the center of a uniquely Vermont mountain culture. Celebrating its 21st year, Spruce Peak has become a place where a close-knit group of more than 500 homeowners and members eat, drink, relax, play, and live. Spruce Peak sets the stage for memories; at its heart a charming, geothermal-powered Village Center that offers access to adventurous activities, with an intimate 450-seat performance arts center, an award-winning Bob Cupp–designed golf course and a nearly 10,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink. Central to the Village is The Lodge at Spruce Peak – Stowe's only ski-in ski-out luxury hotel - and a members-only club with a refined and elegant 20,000 square-foot clubhouse. For those also seeking something more indulgent there is a pampering spa with outdoor pools and a fitness center, and locally inspired dining and retail destinations. Spruce Peak is an Audubon-certified sustainable community, inspired by our alpine location to be engaged stewards of 2,000 acres of preserved Vermont land.



About Spruce Peak Arts

Spruce Peak Arts

(SPA), located in the heart of Stowe, VT, is a not-for-profit arts organization dedicated to inspiring, educating, and entertaining by presenting world-class performances and unforgettable shared experiences. The 420-seat, state-of-the-art venue hosts a diverse range of programming year-round, from renowned musicians and dance greats to family events and educational workshops. SPA works to make the arts accessible to everyone, offering discounted tickets and enriching experiences for Vermont communities. Under the visionary leadership of Executive Director Seth Soloway, to be Stowe's arts community living room, fostering a welcoming environment that connects artists and audiences both locally and globally.

For more information, visit



About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

SOURCE Spruce Peak

