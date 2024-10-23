J&K CM Abdullah Meets HM Shah, Discusses ‘Crucial Matters’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday and discussed 'crucial matters' pertaining to J&K.

“Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi. Many crucial matters related to J&K were discussed,” National (NC) wrote on X.

The meeting came days after the new J&K Cabinet approved a demanding statehood for J&K following an attack in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in which seven people were killed.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in Delhi earlier on Wednesady to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issue and the statehood for J&K.

This is Omar's first visit to New Delhi after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of J&K.

“Omar Abdullah will submit the resolution passed by the J&K Cabinet seeking the restoration of statehood to the Prime Minister during his meeting with him tomorrow,” sources said.

J&K Cabinet headed by Omar Abdullah passed the resolution for restoration of statehood on October 17 and also authorised the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and the Centre.

J&K was divided into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh following the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, and remained without an elected government for five years till September 2024 when legislative Assembly elections followed the Lok Sabha elections here.

NC made restoration of article 370 and statehood to J&K its main electoral plank.

NC won 42, BJP 29, Congress 6. PDP 3, CPI (M) 1, Peoples Conference (PC) 1 and Aam Aadmi Party 1 while 7 seats were won by independent candidates.

Congress with six seats has supported the NC government while deciding not to join the government till statehood is restored to J&K.

Interestingly, Congress managed to win only one seat from the Jammu division while the party won five seats from the Valley.

Six independents have supported the NC government while one of them, Satish Sharma has joined the Omar Abdullah-headed cabinet.

Sharma defeated the senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand in the Chamb Assembly constituency of Jammu district.