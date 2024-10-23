1 Person Killed, 7 Injured In Maidan Wardak Accidents
10/23/2024 2:09:18 PM
MAIDANSHAHAR (Pajhwok): One person was killed and seven others injured in two traffic accidents in the Sayedabad district of central Maidan Wardak province on Wednesday, a statement said.
The accident took place this afternoon in the Haft Asia and Dasht Top areas on Kabul Kandahar Road.
A statement from Police Headquarters said one accident resulted due to a collision between Passo and Searach and another resulted due from the collision between Todi and Sarach vehicles.
A woman was killed and seven others were injured. The injured had been shifted to the hospital for treatment, the statement said.
