Royal Court Chief Meets Tafileh Representatives To Discuss Development, Investment Opportunities

Amman, October 23 (Petra) -- In line with royal directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the committee overseeing the implementation of King Abdullah II's initiatives, met with representatives of Tafileh Governorate on Wednesday at the Royal Hashemite Court.The meeting followed the recent visit of King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Tafileh, during which they met with local dignitaries as part of the King's silver jubilee celebrations.Issawi highlighted that the meeting aims to follow up on the King's directives to explore development opportunities in Tafileh, particularly in tourism and agriculture, and improve local infrastructure and services.Representatives from Tafileh expressed their gratitude for the royal visit, emphasizing its potential positive impact. They focused their demands on enhancing tourism and agricultural projects, improving infrastructure, and attracting both local and foreign investment to reduce poverty and unemployment in the governorate.The attendees stressed the need for large companies operating in the area to contribute to the local community by providing job opportunities and supporting development projects. They also proposed establishing a dedicated development fund and highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in driving growth.The discussion also covered Tafileh's rich natural, religious, and archaeological heritage, with calls to invest in tourism initiatives, including a proposed cable car project in the scenic Dana area. They further emphasized the need to support the agricultural sector, improve dam water usage, and address challenges facing local farmers.Representatives called for support for Tafila Technical University, including establishing new faculties for agriculture and medical professions, upgrading facilities, and addressing the university's financial challenges. They also underscored the importance of attracting factories to the industrial city, noting that current investment levels are below expectations.Issawi concluded the meeting by assuring that all proposals would be coordinated with relevant authorities and followed up for implementation, in line with government plans and priorities.