International Paper: Teaching Water Conservation To The Next Generation

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published in International Paper's 2023 Sustainability Report

International Paper is also championing water conservation through an educational outreach program. We are partnering with local in our communities to foster awareness and instill a sense of responsibility towards this precious resource. At the heart of this initiative is our Water is Wonderful curriculum, which we developed to educate 1st through 3rdgrade students on what it means to be a good steward of the water we have.

In engaging lessons, children learn that water is essential to life and makes up more than 2/3 of our planet, though only a small fraction of that water is available for use by the billions of people on Earth. From the scarcity of clean, fresh water to how International Paper uses water in our paper-making process, students learn not only about the vital role water plays in our daily lives but also how International Paper uses water in its processes to make products people depend on every day. The Water is Wonderful program also contributes to our signature cause of education by teaching water conservation in schools and demonstrating how responsible water practices are good for our facilities, our company, our communities and our planet.

