PDQ Airspares To Provide Czech Airlines Technics With Surplus Management Services

A commemoration signing ceremony took place today during Week's annual MRO Europe in Barcelona. Representatives from both PDQ Airspares, an FDH company, and Czech Airlines Technics participated in the ceremony.

“PDQ is delighted to extend our strong business relationship with the professionals at Czech Airlines Technics,” said Paul Rice, Managing Director of PDQ Airspares.“We will provide global support for this agreement as we will list and actively push Czech Airlines Technics' surplus consumables and expendables across our global network.”

Under the new Surplus2Revenue partnership, PDQ agrees to sell Czech Airlines Technics' surplus stock to PDQ's portfolio of customers. All parts are listed online and PDQ representatives are available to support with material enquiries.

As a former technical division of the Czech national carrier, Czech Airlines Technics MRO has almost 100 years of tradition and experience with aircraft maintenance, in particular with the maintenance of jet aircraft of various manufacturers. The entire portfolio of services includes base maintenance, landing gear maintenance, components repairs and material sale, line maintenance and its newest service, an aircraft paint shop. The company employs more than 600 qualified technicians, engineers and administrative personnel.

“Czech Airlines Technics highly values our longstanding cooperation with PDQ Airspares. This history of successful collaboration is why we were eager to explore this unique partnership once again. PDQ's global services and extensive business network are instrumental in helping us distribute our surplus consumables and expendables to clients who need them. While we also sell this material through our e-commerce portal, this partnership provides an additional avenue to clear unused OEM parts from our stock and strengthen our relationship with a valued partner. It is great to see the names of Czech Airlines Technics and PDQ Airspares connected once more,” said Martin Mintel, Head of Components and Spares Division.

PDQ Airspares is a top-tier distributor of aerospace consumables and provider of supply chain management services to the airline and MRO industry. With more than 30 years' experience, PDQ understands and effectively targets the individual demands of each customer's operational requirements with solutions that generate savings in both time and money. For more information, please visit the PDQ Airspares website .

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-add services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit the FDH Aero website .

