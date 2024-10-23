RGF® Environmental Group's PHI-Cell® Technology Proven Effective At Controlling Listeria In Food Processing Plants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RGF's REME® ATS in Food Processing Plant

Providing an Advanced, Sustainable Solution for Listeria Control in Food Processing Environments

- Dr. James Marsden, RGF's Executive Director of Science and TechnologyPORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in environmental and air purification technologies, announced that its Photohydroionization® (PHI) oxidation technology has been proven highly effective in controlling Listeria monocytogenes in food processing plants. Listeria, a persistent and dangerous pathogen, is known for its ability to survive in extreme conditions such as freezer environments, food processing plants, and even HVAC systems. RGF's innovative PHI-Cell® and Lucidium® UV technologies offer an advanced solution for eliminating this threat in post-production environments that is quick and easy to install.In addition to 20+ years of real-world success, a scientific study published in the Journal of Food Protection confirms the efficacy of PHI technology. The study demonstrated a significant reduction of Listeria monocytogenes on surfaces treated with PHI, validating the technology as a viable solution for food processing facilities. The research, available on PubMed , supports RGF's claim that its PHI system continuously inactivates Listeria, preventing the formation of biofilm, a protective layer that allows pathogens to thrive and evade traditional chemical sanitizers."Food processing facilities are particularly vulnerable to Listeria contamination during the post-production phase, where environmental factors can introduce the pathogen before products are packaged," said Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and Technology at RGF®. "Our PHI technology addresses this critical issue by actively controlling the contamination in HVAC systems and production environments, where traditional sanitation methods are often inadequate."Proven Technology for a Critical IssueListeria can remain a post-production environmental challenge, capable of contaminating food processing equipment and HVAC systems. RGF's REME® ATS (Air Treatment Systems) with PHI oxidation technology targets this issue by addressing contamination in these hard-to-reach areas. For contamination within HVAC systems, RGF's Lucidium CUV® solution effectively controls Listeria at its source, safeguarding the air quality in food processing plants.The USDA strictly regulates Listeria, requiring zero tolerance in food processing environments. RGF's technologies provide a compliant solution for food processors looking to adhere to USDA's stringent Listeria guidelines, which are outlined in the agency's official guidance document USDA Listeria Guidance. By continuously targeting environmental contamination, RGF's technologies are helping food processing facilities maintain the highest safety standards.Ideal for Diverse ApplicationsRGF's PHI oxidation and Lucidium® UV systems are an ideal solution for food processing facilities across various industries, including frozen foods, dairy processing, and other sensitive production environments. In addition to eliminating Listeria, the technology also addresses other airborne and surface pathogens, offering a comprehensive sanitation solution that improves plant hygiene and product safety.For more information about RGF's PHI oxidation and UV technology, and how it can benefit food processing plants, please contact: Christopher Portalatin at ....Saini JK, Marsden JL, Getty KJ, Fung DY. Advanced oxidation technology with photohydroionization as a surface treatment for controlling Listeria monocytogenes on stainless steel surfaces and ready-to-eat cheese and turkey. Foodborne Pathog Dis. 2014 Apr;11(4):295-300. doi: 10.1089/fpd.2013.1512. Epub 2014 Jan 20. PMID: 24444302.About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.RGF® manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 39+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.

Angela Solland

RGF Environmental Group Inc

+1 561-848-1826

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.