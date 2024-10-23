Tummy Tuck Surgery: San Jose-Area Plastic Surgeon Answers Abdominoplasty Faqs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Board-certified plastic surgeon Eric Okamoto, MD answers frequently asked questions about tummy tuck surgery benefits, the procedure, recovery, and more.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest statistics report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons®1 ranks abdominoplasty-also known as tummy tuck surgery -as the number three most popular cosmetic surgery procedure performed nationwide in 2023, with liposuction and breast augmentation taking the first two spots on the annual list. The report also noted that there were more than 170,000 tummy procedures performed last year, indicating a 5% increase over 2022's statistics. Dr. Eric Okamoto, a board-certified San Jose-area plastic surgeon , points out that this trend is mirrored at his own practice, where many individuals seek the procedure to enhance abdominal contours and achieve a“flatter” appearance in the abdomen. For those who are considering this surgery, Dr. Okamoto emphasizes the importance of fully understanding what tummy tuck surgery involves, as well as the expected outcomes and recovery process, before choosing to undergo the procedure.What Are the Benefits of Abdominoplasty?Dr. Okamoto says the abdominoplasty procedure can address abdominal skin and musculature that can become loose and stretched over time. The muscles in this area can become particularly prone to excessive laxity or even tearing during pregnancy. A tummy tuck tightens these muscles and pulls them taut. Additionally, an abdominoplasty procedure can excise an abundance of loose, possibly overhanging abdominal skin and tighten the remainder to create a smoother, firmer appearance. For patients who are also affected by excess fat in the abdomen, liposuction can be incorporated to enhance the overall results. According to Dr. Okamoto, this transformative surgery can significantly improve the appearance of the midsection and boost patients' confidence. He also notes that customized tummy tuck surgery can be suitable for both women and men who are ideal candidates.What Does the Procedure Involve?Dr. Okamoto notes that tummy tuck surgery is typically performed as an outpatient procedure under general anesthesia. For a full tummy tuck, an incision is made from hip to hip, and an additional (though smaller) incision around the navel may also be required. Dr. Okamoto also says, while these incisions do leave scars, they can often be easily concealed under clothing, including swimwear. Over time, the scars may fade and become less noticeable.For some patients, Dr. Okamoto explains that liposuction or a“modified abdominoplasty” instead of a full tummy tuck may be all that's necessary to achieve their goals. He adds that, once the patient has been evaluated during the initial consultation, he can determine whether tummy tuck surgery or an alternative option offers the best solution.What Does the Tummy Tuck Recovery Process Entail?While each patient's recovery process after a tummy tuck is unique, Dr. Okamoto generally advises patients to plan for about three weeks of rest at home before resuming their regular activities. To enhance comfort during recovery, Dr. Okamoto often utilizes a“drain-free tummy tuck” technique when appropriate, which can help many patients avoid the use of uncomfortable drains as the abdominal area heals.How Long Can the Results Last?In terms of results, Dr. Okamoto explains that, with proper care-such as maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a stable weight-the outcomes of the procedure can last for many years. He also recommends that patients wait until they have finished growing their families before undergoing a tummy tuck, as future pregnancies can affect the results.Dr. Okamoto also highlights that a tummy tuck can be performed as a standalone procedure or as part of a comprehensive Mommy Makeover for individuals seeking enhancements in multiple areas. For those with less pronounced muscle laxity or excess skin, he may recommend a mini-tummy tuck instead of a full abdominoplasty. Overall, Dr. Okamoto emphasizes the importance of scheduling a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon who has a proven track record of safety and successful results. He advises patients to choose a surgeon who is transparent about the procedure's risks and benefits, and who takes the time to thoroughly address any and all questions, ensuring the patient feels confident in the doctor's ability to produce natural-looking, beautiful results.Medical Resource:1American Society of Plastic Surgeons® 2023 Statistics ReportAbout Eric Okamoto, MDDr. Eric Okamoto is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology (ear, nose, & throat). He has been in private practice as a plastic surgeon for more than four decades, serving the Fremont area since 1983. Dr. Okamoto is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons®, The Aesthetic Society®, and other medical organizations. He has been recognized as a Top Doctor® by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. 