Admera Health Expands Its Reach With Strategic Acquisition Of German-Based Bioecho

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Admera Health LLC, a leading Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) service provider advancing genetic research, today announced its acquisition of BioEcho Life Sciences GmbH, a Cologne, Germany-based company specializing in innovative DNA and RNA extraction technologies. BioEcho's intellectual property includes EchoLUTION technology, a one-step extraction process that simplifies and enhances the yield and purity of DNA and RNA.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Admera Health's capabilities in genomics and expands its global footprint. Combining Admera Health's expertise in handling difficult-to-sequence samples with BioEcho's cutting-edge extraction solutions will enhance benefits for a wide range of applications.

“Our acquisition of BioEcho is a pivotal step in Admera Health's growth,” said Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health.“We are committed to providing our customers with the most advanced technologies. BioEcho's EchoLUTION platform perfectly complements our NGS services, and together, we will be better equipped to support our customers' research needs.”

The acquisition also offers significant synergies, particularly given the companies' overlapping customer bases, which span industries such as infectious disease research, agricultural biotechnology, pharmaceutical development, and academic research. With the addition of BioEcho's capabilities, Admera Health is well-positioned to expand its NGS-based services across Europe.

BioEcho will continue to operate under its own name, focusing on serving its non-North American customers. In North America, Admera Health will assume the role previously held by BioEcho's subsidiary, offering EchoLUTION extraction both as a service and as a standalone product.

This acquisition underscores Admera Health's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive worldwide advancement in genetic-based research.

About BioEcho Life Sciences GmbH:

BioEcho Life Sciences is a specialized solution provider for the extraction and analysis of nucleic acids. We create disruptive technologies, products, and workflows that make downstream processing of nucleic acids easier and faster, significantly increase throughput, and deliver reliable results. Our EchoLUTION technology enables the fastest DNA and RNA extraction on the market - in just one single step - and drastically reduces the associated plastic consumption.

BioEcho, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, was founded in 2016 by leading industry experts. The headquarters is certified according to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485.

About Admera Health:

Admera Health is a provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise for researchers in academia, biopharmaceutical, and animal health companies. Our team offers a comprehensive suite of genomic testing services for all species, including, WGS, RNAseq, WGBS, single-cell RNAseq, and WES, as well as tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and upheld to the highest quality standards, being processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment. Admera Health is committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology in research to deliver comprehensive data. Our team uses state-of-the-art platforms and tools for genomic sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, and data interpretation to provide the most accurate and reliable results possible.

