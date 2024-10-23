NCSA Issues Decision Regarding Company In ICT Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Data Privacy Office (NDPO) in the National Security Agency (NCSA) issued No. (1) of 2024 obliging a company in the ICT sector to review, update, and develop its administrative, technical, and material precautions and standards for the protection of personal data.

The issuing of the decision accrued due to the company's violation of a number of articles of Law No. (13) of 2016 on the protection of the privacy of personal data attributable to the lack of compliance of the to protect and process personal data in violation of the articles of Law No. 13 of 2016 regarding the obligations of the controller.

NDPO calls on all addressees of the provisions of the law to abide by it, consider its optimal application, and to familiarize with the guidelines that help with the understanding and the application of the law, which can be accessed through the following link: gov

NDPO is the competent department concerned with supervising compliance with the Personal Data Privacy Protection Law (PDPPL), which regulates the collection and processing of personal data in a way that ensures the rights of individuals to protect the privacy of their personal data, as such data may only be processed within the framework of transparency, honesty and respect for human dignity.

