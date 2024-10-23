Investing In Sarasota’S Future: Goodwill Manasota’S Workforce Development Programs Expanded

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bradenton, FL, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwill Manasota, an industry-leading, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that changes lives through the power of work, focuses on programs that are designed to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by helping people reach their full potential through education, skills training and the power of work.

Focusing on abilities rather than barriers to success, Goodwill Manasota believes everyone deserves the right to live, learn, play, and work in the community and have access to plentiful choices and opportunities. This mindset is showcased in the nonprofit organization's job listings, Goodwill jobs sarasota , which helps empower thousands of people through employment opportunities, on-the-clock training, education, and up-skilling. Goodwill Manasota is currently hiring for a variety of full- and part-time positions in the Manasota and Southeast Florida regions to help more individuals attain a fulfilling career and life.

“Through the sale of your donated goods, we're able to provide employment training, job placement, career services, and other Mission Services that lead to self-sufficiency,” said a spokesperson for Goodwill Manasota.“We are honored to invest our time and resources in individuals who are seeking a hand up – not a hand-out – so they can get on a path to career and life success.”

Successfully placing 446 individuals into jobs and enabling 160,967 members of the local community to access education and training, Goodwill Manasota has curated an impressive reputation for providing services and support to individuals with various barriers to employment, including intellectual and developmental disabilities so they may exercise their right to lead fulfilling lives and participate fully in their communities.

From medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401k retirement plan with an employer match, and training and development opportunities, Goodwill Manasota is committed to delivering a positive and fulfilling work environment with openings for disabled and older workers as well as:

Veterans and Ex-Military : Goodwill Manasota values the skills of veterans and provides a wide range of diverse job opportunities, as well as additional upskilling and education support.

Youth 15-17 : The leading nonprofit organization believes in investing in the future workforce. It offers a selection of well-paying jobs for teens aged 15 and older who are searching for valuable experience, skill development, and a strong career foundation.

Individuals with Criminal Backgrounds : As a second-chance employer, Goodwill Manasota supports individuals with criminal backgrounds in finding jobs and doesn't disqualify them based on records. Instead, it offers assistance and a judgment-free application process.

“Together, we make programs possible that help members of our community overcome various barriers to career and life success. Together, we are building a stronger community. If you're looking for jobs in your area, be sure to check out our opportunities and apply today,” furthered the spokesperson for Goodwill Manasota.

Whether a senior looking for a new fulfilling job, a felon looking for a second chance, or a young person just starting out, Goodwill Industries Sarasota has a range of openings to suit every preference and invites individuals in its local community to browse its available opportunities via its website today to start the exciting path to employment.

About Goodwill Manasota

Goodwill Manasota Inc. is an industry-leading, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to enhancing the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by helping people reach their full potential through education, skills training, and the power of work.

