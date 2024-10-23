IGNITE Pathways And Medcerts Join Forces To Provide Career-Enhancing Certifications For Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODBINE, IA., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE Pathways announced today a new partnership with MedCerts , a leader in career training programs. This collaboration is set to provide adult learners with access to industry-recognized certifications in healthcare, IT and other high-demand fields, enhancing IGNITE's mission to deliver career-focused education.

Fitting with IGNITE Pathways' goal of equipping adult learners with the practical skills and certifications needed to thrive in today's competitive job market, this partnership gives students easy access to MedCerts' extensive certification training programs, specifically designed to meet the needs of rapidly growing industries. This catalog of more than 50 programs – including Medical Assistant, Surgical Technologist and IT Network Technician – provides a clear path from education to employment. Students will learn the skills to earn the credentials and confidence to enter the workforce with qualifications highly valued by employers.

"We're thrilled to partner with MedCerts to expand the opportunities available to our students," said Zach Rasmussen, Adult Learning Manager at IGNITE Pathways.“This partnership allows us to provide valuable industry certifications that help bridge the gap between education and career readiness."

In addition to providing students with the technical skills they need, this partnership is about preparing students for success. It emphasizes the importance of soft skills, such as communication and teamwork, both critical in today's workplace.

"We are proud to partner with IGNITE Pathways and give students even more ways to succeed," said Jennifer Kolb, vice president of partnerships and workforce development at MedCerts. "It's all about creating real pathways that help students build the skills they need for the jobs they want."

The aim is to establish a clearer route for students to achieve their career aspirations, whether starting fresh or seeking to advance in their current roles. With certifications in high-demand fields such as healthcare and IT, this partnership arms students with the in-demand skills and credentials they need to thrive in today's fast-paced job market.

For more information on how students can enroll in these certification training programs, please visit .

About IGNITE Pathways:

IGNITE Pathways is designed for students who prefer to“learn by doing” and seek to earn college credits or industry certifications for a brighter future. The school's mission is to transform educational experiences through business collaboration and involved learning, with a vision to empower future-ready leaders.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com . For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit .

