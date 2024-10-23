SHINKURO GAMES To Simultaneously Release Two New Titles Proceed! COMRADE FORCE And Lazarus -Side Story Of COMRADE FORCE



'Lazarus -Side Story of COMRADE FORCE-'(For PC/ Steam)

“Reap the swirling foe Cut through the waves of enemies and restore light to the world!”

Lazarus -Side Story of COMRADE FORCE-is a BOUKEN(Adventure) action RPG that allows players to freely explore the world while battlingreaping the benefits of countless waves ofoncoming enemies.

While the controls are simple enough for anyone to play (basically only movement), the game offers exhilarating and tense combat.

The game experience changes dramatically depending on character development and the path the player chooses to take. The main attraction of this game is that the player can enjoy a new“BOUKEN(Adventure)” each time they play.

This game is recommended for everyone seeking new 'BOUKEN(Adventure).'

We hope that everyone who craves new“BOUKEN(Adventure)” will play this game.

For more information, please visit the store page below.

<Steam store page>.





Representative Comment: Shinnosuke Nishiya, Representative Director

“We are delightedvery pleased to have successfully released both titles simultaneously.

These two gamesworks are packedwere created as“what we want to play now,” filled with everything we find fun, enjoy, and are passionate about,what we think is fun, what we like, and what we are particular about as 'the games we want to play today.'

We hope that many people will be able to share“our play” through these gamesworks, which are easy for everyone to enjoy,can be easily enjoyed by anyone will connect with 'our vision of fun.'”

Product Overview 'Proceed! COMRADE FORCE'

Title:Proceed! COMRADE FORCE

Genre: Clicker Collection RPG

Number of players: 1

Release date: October 23, 2024 (Wednesday)

Price: Free download, some items charged

Languages: Japanese, English

Platforms: App Store, Google Play

App Store:

Google Play:

Developerdevelopment:SHINKURO GAMES

Sales: SHINKURO VALLEY Corp.

Product Overview 'Lazarus - Side Story of COMRADE FORCE-'

Title:Lazarus - Side Story of COMRADE FORCE-

Genre:BOUKEN(Adventure) action RPG

Number of players: 1

Release date: October 23, 2024 (Wednesday)

Price:$9.99

Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese

Platform: Steam (PC, Steam Deck)

Steam:

Developerdevelopment:SHINKURO GAMES

Sales: SHINKURO VALLEY Corp.

