Dijon, France, and Geneva, Switzerland, October 23, 2024 - Duhn Therapeutics SAS, a clinical-stage company co-founded by Landmark BioVentures AG, and OM Pharma SA, a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in bacterial lysate products, today announce an exclusive license agreement to advance a pipeline of lipid-based cancer immunotherapies.

Duhn Therapeutics, with executive management support from Landmark BioVentures, an integrated and agile biotech hub-and-spoke company, will advance its lead program, DHN198, for solid cancers associated with or resulting from chronic non-resolved immunosuppressive inflammation.

Within the agreement, OM Pharma grants Duhn Therapeutics global and exclusive rights to develop and commercialize DHN198. OM Pharma will be entitled to equity rights in Duhn Therapeutics, as well as up to double-digit royalties on net sales. OM Pharma may also receive up to CHF 100 million (USD 116.5M) in development and commercial milestones from Duhn Therapeutics.

“OM Pharma is thrilled to see that a small molecule originating from our research into immunomodulation by bacterial lysates has a chance to demonstrate its potential for people with cancer,” said Roch Ogier, CEO of OM Pharma. “I look forward to seeing the next steps for DHN198 as Duhn Therapeutics takes over the baton of development.”

DHN198, previously OM-174, is a synthetic lipid analogue, originally discovered as part of OM Pharma’s foundational research on bacterial lysates. DHN198 is a clinical-stage, dual mechanism of action small molecule, acting as a TLR4 antagonist and TLR2 agonist with unique immunomodulating properties. In a phase 1 clinical trial with cohorts of healthy volunteers and refractory tumor patients, DHN198 showed it was well tolerated and had a favorable safety profile, with encouraging efficacy signals in patients.

The development and commercialization of DHN198 will be co-led by Duhn Therapeutics and Landmark BioVentures; with Jacques Bauer, PhD, a partner in Landmark BioVentures, serving as chief scientific officer, and Zaki Sellam, CEO of Landmark BioVentures, as executive chairman.

"As the former R&D head at OM Pharma, deeply involved in the discovery and development of this small molecule, I have always believed in DHN198’s unique and specific dual TLR-tuned mechanism of action,” said Bauer. “I’m excited to continue advancing this program for solid cancers associated with or resulting from chronic non-resolved immunosuppressive inflammation and expanding our pipeline of additional lipid-based immunotherapies beyond DHN198."

"DHN198 is a groundbreaking drug with a unique mechanism that could redefine cancer treatment,” added Sellam. “We're eager to advance this promising clinical-stage program and deeply appreciate the trust OM Pharma has placed in us."



Editor’s note

About DHN198

DHN198 is a first-in-class, clinical-stage lipid-based small molecule targeting cancer. This dual TLR4 antagonist and TLR2 agonist uniquely and specifically addresses cancers by reversing immunosuppression and driving an immune-mediated anti-tumor response. In phase 1/2a trials, the asset has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and early signs of disease stabilization by harnessing the immune system to combat tumors. The primary focus will be on solid cancers associated with or resulting from chronic non-resolved immunosuppressive inflammation.

About OM Pharma

OM Pharma is transforming immune health. By leveraging its expertise in bacterial lysates, OM Pharma addresses some of the world’s most significant health challenges. Beyond a focus on bacteria-based products, OM Pharma also globally markets small molecules for the treatment of vascular diseases and has a large portfolio of trusted brands in Switzerland and Latin America. Headquartered in Geneva, OM Pharma products are available in more than 100 countries through a network of trusted partners.



About Landmark BioVentures AG

Landmark BioVentures AG (LBV), founded in 2021 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is an integrated and agile biotech hub-and-spoke company. LBV takes a unique model focused on lean operations, smart capital allocation and a diversified yet complementary pipeline of 10 first-in-class therapeutics, each being developed within a nexus of seven startups built from the ground up. Led by a seasoned multidisciplinary team of drug developers, entrepreneurs and deal makers, LBV harnesses its specialized and industry-relevant drug development expertise and opportunistic and creative deal-making in resource-constrained environments to streamline drug development by starting with the end in mind.



