QFC BRINGS THE PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL CRF 2024 CONFERENCE TO QATAR

21 October 2024, Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, is hosting the 20th Corporate Registers Forum 2024 from Tuesday to Thursday, 4 - 7 November 2024, at the Le Royal Méridien Doha, Qatar. This marks the first time the prestigious conference will be held in Qatar, underscoring the country’s expanding role in the global business community.

The CRF Conference is an annual event hosted in a different country every year, attracting participants from around the globe. It serves as a platform for registries to stay informed about the latest developments in corporate business registers, share knowledge and insights, and network with peers.

Under the theme “Innovative Registries – Business Enablers of the Future,” the conference will explore the crucial role of registries in fostering business growth and adaptation amid rapidly changing economic and technological landscapes. The event will feature seasoned registry professionals and subject matter experts from around the world, including representatives from CRF partner organisations, the World Bank, and the United Nations Commission on International Trade. Key topics will include the integration of Distributed Ledger Technology and Artificial Intelligence in business registries, compliance with FATF recommendations, and strategies for combating economic crimes using corporate vehicles.

A dedicated day on ‘Beneficial Ownership’ will take centre stage, featuring a meeting of the CRF’s Global Beneficial Ownership Working Group, as well as sessions on anti-money laundering and related subjects. The conference will also host the 2024 annual CRF General Meeting and present the findings of CRF’s survey on “Business Registry Insights on Trends in Penalties Across the Globe”.

The conference will address other crucial subjects relevant to corporate registries, including corporate re-domiciliation, corporate insolvency, challenges in the tokenisation of shares and assets, regulation of company service providers, and de-registrations without a liquidator.

Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO, Chief Legal Officer, QFC, highlighted the event’s significance for Qatar’s business environment, stating, “We are proud to bring this prestigious event to Qatar, which opens a unique opportunity to strengthen international business connections. This conference enables engagement between local organisations and global thought leaders and presents insights on best practices in corporate governance. Our commitment to nurturing a dynamic and transparent business environment aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Corporate Registers Forum. By hosting this event in Qatar, we aim to enhance the capabilities of our business environment and foster a culture of transparency and innovation.”





