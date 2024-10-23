DALI, TALQ And Zhaga Announce Collaboration To Unify Data Streams For Smart Street Lighting Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The better the standards in the street lighting environment become, the more sustainable and future-proof the decisions of cities and operators will be.” - Simon Dunkley, Secretary General, TALQ ConsortiumPISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DALI Alliance (DALI), the TALQ Consortium (TALQ) and the Zhaga Consortium (Zhaga) - each focused on defining international lighting standards to ease investment decisions for public and private entities - announce the signing of a liaison agreement to collaborate on unifying data streams for smart street lighting systems. The collaboration aims to provide a better choice of solutions with interoperable components and enhance communication across outdoor lighting systems.



DALI focuses on developing and managing digital lighting control specifications based on the IEC 62386 standard, enabling the widely recognized DALI-2, D4i, and DALI+ certification programs. Their commitment to interoperability and certification ensures that lighting components and systems can seamlessly integrate and communicate.

TALQ has developed and introduced a globally accepted standard for outdoor lighting systems using a standardised interface protocol for heterogenous outdoor device networks. The standard has also more recently been widened to include other smart city applications, like waste management, smart traffic, parking and environmental sensing. The TALQ Smart City Protocol enables consistent data to be used within smart city device networks and with the central management systems of cities and communities.

Zhaga, well-known for its work in creating interface specifications for LED light engines and sensor and communication modules, ensures compatibility across different manufacturers. By enabling interoperable LED components and their certification, Zhaga has helped to foster innovation and flexibility within the LED lighting industry.



The collaboration between these three organisations aims to streamline the exchange of data further, offering a unified approach for end-to-end communication and control in smart street lighting applications. The joint work will include a shared approach to achieving a unified data stream solution and exchanging visions on the requirements and architecture needed for such systems. This liaison will enable the respective specifications of DALI, TALQ and Zhaga to reflect the data and control requirements of outdoor lighting control systems.



"The D4i certification program plays a crucial role in enabling the seamless integration of streetlights into smart city applications, enabling interoperability and sustainability, while gathering critical data for asset management, diagnostics and energy monitoring," says Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance. "By working closely with Zhaga and TALQ, we're fostering a future-proof ecosystem that enhances supply chain longevity, security, and the right to repair – building resilient infrastructure that supports smart cities for the long term."



”For us, it is a logical step to work together with DALI and Zhaga. Not only do we share the same goals, but the composition of the member companies also has a large overlap. The better the standards in the street lighting environment become, the more sustainable and future-proof the investment decisions of cities and operators will be,” explains Simon Dunkley, Secretary General of the TALQ Consortium.



“We are thrilled to take this step forward together with DALI and TALQ. By combining our efforts and expertise, we are working towards a more interconnected and efficient future for smart lighting. This partnership ensures that we are all moving in the same direction, uniting our ambitions and promoting real-world interoperability," said Heinrich Thye, Secretary General of Zhaga.



This liaison signals a significant move towards aligning global standards in smart outdoor lighting. By creating interoperable solutions, the collaboration aims to reduce complexity for manufacturers and cities alike, ultimately fostering a more sustainable and efficient urban future.



About the DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance or DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that drives the growth of lighting control solutions based on internationally standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. The organization operates the DALI-2, D4i, and DALI+ certification programs to boost the use of open, interoperable lighting control systems. For more information visit .



About the TALQ Consortium

Founded in 2012, the TALQ Consortium has established a globally accepted standard for management software interfaces to control and monitor heterogeneous smart city applications. The TALQ Smart City Protocol is a specification for information exchange, suitable for implementation in various products and systems. This way interoperability between Central Management Software (CMS) and Outdoor Device Networks (ODN) from different vendors is enabled, such that a single CMS can control different ODNs in different parts of a city or region. TALQ is an open industry consortium currently consisting of more than 60 member companies.

For more information visit .



About the Zhaga Consortium

Zhaga is a global association of lighting industry members. Zhaga standardizes interface specifications for LED luminaire components, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers), connectors, sensor and/or wireless communication modules and associated devices. The Zhaga interface standards enable multi-vendor ecosystem of interoperable products. To create trust in the interoperability of products from multiple vendors Zhaga has a certification and logo-program executed by third party test houses. Through its focus on interoperability, Zhaga contributes to circularity lighting via smart, connected lighting and serviceable luminaires, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 for sustainable cities and communities. Zhaga has set up a partner and liaison program, working with recognized Standards Development Organizations and Alliances to maximize synergies, leverage external expertise and global acceptance. For more information, visit .

Eva Jubitz

TALQ Consortium

+1 732-465-5817

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.