Gulnara Khalilova's Collection Demonstrated At Ancient City Of Ephesus

Gulnara Khalilova's collection "Miniatur" has been showcased at
the 7th Ethnofashion Week of the Turkic World,
Azernews reports.
The event themed "Woman and Fashion" took place in the ancient
city of Ephesus, Turkiye.
The fashion collection "Miniatur", reflecting medieval studies
and carpet patterns of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh motifs, was
met with great interest.
The event was organized by TURKSOY with the support of the Izmir
Institute of technology under the Turkish Ministry of National
Education, and was held under the patronage of the Izmir
Governor.
The main goal was to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic
states and showcase ancient traditions.
As part of the event, which involved representatives from
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye,
Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,
workshops and a designer exhibition were also held.
Gulnara Khalilova was awarded an honorary prize for her
participation in the project.
Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center for National
Clothing of Azerbaijan, a member of the Eurasian Association of
Ethno-Designers, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and the
founder of the Cizgi brand.
Her collections have been successfully presented at fashion
weeks and other international events in the USA, UK, Sweden,
Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus, and other countries.
