Gulnara Khalilova's Collection Demonstrated At Ancient City Of Ephesus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Gulnara Khalilova's collection "Miniatur" has been showcased at the 7th Ethnofashion Week of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

The event themed "Woman and Fashion" took place in the ancient city of Ephesus, Turkiye.

The collection "Miniatur", reflecting medieval studies and carpet patterns of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh motifs, was met with great interest.

The event was organized by TURKSOY with the support of the Izmir Institute of under the Turkish of National Education, and was held under the patronage of the Izmir Governor.

The main goal was to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic states and showcase ancient traditions.

As part of the event, which involved representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, workshops and a designer exhibition were also held.

Gulnara Khalilova was awarded an honorary prize for her participation in the project.

Gulnara Khalilova is the head of the Center for National Clothing of Azerbaijan, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and the founder of the Cizgi brand.

Her collections have been successfully presented at fashion weeks and other international events in the USA, UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, Serbia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and other countries.

