Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Academical Village

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Phase of Mixed-Use Community Adds 397 Homes to Western Broward County

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and manager specializing in premier rental across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Academical Village , a mixed-use apartment community in Western Broward County.



The contemporary community, situated just east of S. University Drive and moments west of Nova Southeastern University, is the first of two phases and features 397 homes along with 9,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space. When complete, the Academical Village Master Plan will include a tree-lined central boulevard that provides direct access to the NSU campus, and a pedestrian bridge connecting to the campus and outdoor seating areas.

First move-ins are anticipated for late December.

"We're excited to officially open our doors and welcome our first residents to this truly unique community," said Andrea Rowe , senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "The master-planned village is rapidly becoming one of the most appealing attractions in the surrounding area, and we're delighted to be a part of it. Residents will have immediate access to a variety of employment opportunities because

the NSU campus and HCA Florida University Hospital are within walking distance. They'll also enjoy prime connectivity to the greater South Florida area."

Positioned at 3440 SW 76 Terrace, the community offers commuter-friendly access to many of South Florida's primary expressways, including Interstates 595, 75 and 95, along with the Florida Turnpike. The immediate Western Broward County area includes a variety of prominent retailers, dining options and grocers.



Modera Academical Village

will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver® Certification and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den layouts available. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a grilling area, sky lounge with expansive views, outdoor dining, therapeutic salt room, spacious clubroom with gathering space and catering kitchen, hotel-inspired lobby, coffee bar, onsite dog park and pet spa, landscaped courtyards and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, private fitness studio and TRX system. Residents will also have access to coworking spaces, private workstations, conference room, digital package lockers, community-wide WiFi, controlled-access guest technology, garage parking, EV-charging stations, bike-repair station, dedicated bike storage and additional storage space.



Apartment interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, large closets, USB ports, keyless entry system and smart thermostats. Bathrooms include double vanities, linen closets, soaking tubs and additional high-end features.

Select homes include private balconies and patios, separate dining areas, double basin sinks, large chef's islands, built-in desks and shelving, wine coolers and frameless glass showers.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises

145 communities representing over 41,350 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED