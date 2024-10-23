National History Museum Enriches Its Collection

National History Museum has enriched its collection with new exhibits, Azernews reports.

The personal belongings of four prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture were presented to the museum.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director for the Protection and Registration of Museum Exhibits, Chief Curator of the National History Museum, Associate Professor Mahfuza Zeynalova noted that the personal belongings of Academician of the USSR Academy of Architecture, State Prize Laureate, People's Architect of the USSR, member of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland Mikail Useynov (1905-1992), architectural historian, State Prize Laureate, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, Professor Sadig Dadashev (1905-1946), director and film actor, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR Ramiz Aliyev (1932-2002), the first female qanun performer in Azerbaijan, Honored Artist Asya Taghiyeva (1935-2011), received by the museum's funds, provide an opportunity to understand their way of life and gain a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage.

Doctor of Art History, Architect Elchin Aliyev, culturologist, PhD Fuad Mammadov, Honored Journalist of Azerbaijan Nadejda Ismayilova, Chairperson of the Public Association "For Social Security of Citizens" Irada Rizazade spoke about the contribution of four prominent representatives of culture and art to the heritage and development of Azerbaijan, each of whom left an important mark in their field of activity.

These objects were delivered to the museum with the assistance of the translator of the department of international relations and public relations of the museum Ayenda Dadasheva.

In conclusion, the daughter of Ramiz Aliyev and Asya Tagiyeva, Zulfiya Aliyeva, spoke, expressing gratitude to the management and staff of the museum for holding the event.

The National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from the past to the present.

The house museum of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was re-opened in 2020 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

