National History Museum Enriches Its Collection

National History Museum has enriched its collection with new
exhibits, Azernews reports.
The personal belongings of four prominent representatives of
Azerbaijani culture were presented to the museum.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Director for the Protection and
Registration of Museum Exhibits, Chief Curator of the National
History Museum, Associate Professor Mahfuza Zeynalova noted that
the personal belongings of Academician of the USSR Academy of
Architecture, State Prize Laureate, People's Architect of the USSR,
member of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland
Mikail Useynov (1905-1992), architectural historian, State Prize
Laureate, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, Professor Sadig
Dadashev (1905-1946), director and film actor, Honored Artist of
the Azerbaijan SSR Ramiz Aliyev (1932-2002), the first female qanun
performer in Azerbaijan, Honored Artist Asya Taghiyeva (1935-2011),
received by the museum's funds, provide an opportunity to
understand their way of life and gain a deeper understanding of
their cultural heritage.
Doctor of Art History, Architect Elchin Aliyev, culturologist,
PhD Fuad Mammadov, Honored Journalist of Azerbaijan Nadejda
Ismayilova, Chairperson of the Public Association "For Social
Security of Citizens" Irada Rizazade spoke about the contribution
of four prominent representatives of culture and art to the
heritage and development of Azerbaijan, each of whom left an
important mark in their field of activity.
These objects were delivered to the museum with the assistance
of the translator of the department of international relations and
public relations of the museum Ayenda Dadasheva.
In conclusion, the daughter of Ramiz Aliyev and Asya Tagiyeva,
Zulfiya Aliyeva, spoke, expressing gratitude to the management and
staff of the museum for holding the event.
The National Museum of History is one of the architectural
pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.
The largest museum in the country was originally the private
residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national
oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.
Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the
museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique
books.
There are several departments in the museum: Modern history,
Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history,
Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration,
Fund of Numismatics, etc.
The museum's collections provide insight into the history of
Azerbaijan from the past to the present.
The house museum of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji
Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was re-opened in 2020 after restoration and
reconstruction work.
The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of
the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.
In addition, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its
fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and
books.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr