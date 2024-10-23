Atlético Takes Command Of Libertadores Semi With 3-0 First Leg Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético Mineiro secured a commanding 3-0 victory against River Plate in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal. The match showcased Deyverson's exceptional performance at the Arena MRV stadium.



Deyverson opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a display of skillful footwork. Hulk 's header from Lyanco's long pass found Deyverson, who cleverly dribbled past goalkeeper Armani to score.



The home team continued their impressive performance after the break. Deyverson doubled the lead at the 25-minute mark, receiving a precise pass from Guilherme Arana and firing a low shot into the corner.



Just three minutes later, Deyverson turned provider. His clever hold-up play inside the box set up Paulinho, who struck a deflected shot past Armani for the third goal.



This result gives Atlético Mineiro a significant advantage heading into the return leg. They can now afford to lose by two goals and still advance to the final.







The second leg will take place at the Monumental de Núñez stadium in Buenos Aires next Tuesday at 9:30 PM (Brasília time).



Before the return leg, Atlético Mineiro faces Internacional in the Brazilian Championship this Saturday at Arena MRV. River Plate will play against Defensa y Justicia on Friday at 9 PM in the Argentine Championship.



However, this victory represents Atlético Mineiro's most significant step toward reaching the Libertadores final.



The team demonstrated tactical discipline and offensive efficiency throughout the match. If aggregate scores end level, the semifinal will be decided by a penalty shootout.

