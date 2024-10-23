The Authority Of Social Contribution Ma'an Announces Community Contributions And Engagement Impact Report 2023 In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



More than 430,000 community members were positively impacted in 2023 through the Authority's initiatives across fundraising, volunteering and social enterprise support

Funding supported 21 community volunteering programmes benefiting more than 150,000 individuals and provided 82 volunteering opportunities

The Ma'an Social Incubator (MSI) assisted 23 startups and certified 42 social enterprises to deliver solutions and services that address social priorities in Abu Dhabi The Authority channelled community contributions to 57 social projects in partnership with 224 entities delivering solutions that directly impacted priority community groups



Abu Dhabi, 23 October, 2024: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, the Abu Dhabi Government's official channel to receive social contributions, has announced the release of its 2023 Impact Report, revealing the authority's achievements and community impact across a range of sectors and various community groups.

The report showcases the authority's efforts in collaborating with the government, private and social sectors to enable the community to actively participate and contribute towards the development of sustainable solutions to pressing social priorities.

Through social contributions, volunteering and enabling the social sector to provide services, the authority transparently allocates and deploys community contributions towards executing projects that address social priorities in Abu Dhabi and achieve tangible impact on the community.

His Excellency Faisal Alhmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, said:“The achievements outlined in the 2023 Impact Report are a testament to our collective efforts in generating genuine positive impact and boosting community contributions across various sectors to foster a sense of belonging and inclusivity.

“With 100 per cent of contributions from the community deployed directly to social projects that target social priorities and improve the lives of many, together with our partners we are working closer towards our common goal to build a cohesive community that looks after its own.”

Aligned with the Government of Abu Dhabi's ongoing commitment to sustainable social development, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an has supported 57 projects in 2023 and allocated an impressive total of AED 91M across various sectors, benefiting more than 430,459 individuals.

The authority is dedicated to supporting the community and raising awareness about pressing social priorities in the capital, which was evident in the substantial rise in the number of contributions received in 2023. Since 2021, the number of community contributors has significantly increased, with contributions reaching AED 16.4M in 2023, compared to AED 2.3M in 2021.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an enables corporates to achieve their CSR goals through providing them with a platform to contribute to social projects in line with their vision. From AED 1.6M in 2021, the number of corporate contributors has seen massive growth by the end of 2023, with a remarkable AED 34.2M received in corporate contributions that same year, further reinforcing the positive impact and success of these projects.

His Excellency Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, said: “By fostering partnerships with the public, private, and social sectors, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an is empowering the community of the Third Sector, non-profits and social enterprises to address pressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi. Last year represented a significant milestone in our efforts to nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the capital. We have enabled a growing number of social entrepreneurs throughout the years by providing them with guidance, financial support, and mentorship, leading to a significant rise in social enterprises that are fully equipped to support members of the Abu Dhabi community.

“Moreover, we enable non-profit organisations by equipping them with the resources, incentives, and support in order to develop offerings and improve quality of service of programmes and initiatives aimed at achieving a sustainable and tangible social impact.”

In 2023, the authority has initiated 3 Social Impact Bonds (SIBs) and 11 social impact contracts worth more than AED 47M in collaboration with a total of 21 partners from the private, public and the Third Sector, benefiting more than 10,993 service users.

Additionally, the Ma'an Social Incubator (MSI) has successfully launched 8 cohorts focusing on social challenges such as people of determination, mental wellbeing, financial literacy, family cohesion, and environment. The incubator supports the next wave of social entrepreneurs by way of funding, networking, and mentorship. The MSI incubated a total of 84 startups out of which 23 were incubated in 2023 and certified 42 social enterprises, who benefitted from AED 22.1M of grants and seed funding, in addition to the comprehensive package of incubation support. Together, they have successfully delivered services and support to at least 119,000 beneficiaries.

By building capabilities of volunteers through its community engagement programme and nurture entrepreneurs through its social incubator, the Authority is committed to enhancing the potential of the individuals in the capital.

Her Excellency Maysa Alnuwais, Executive Director, Community Engagement & Volunteering Sector, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, said: “Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from the private sector proved essential to driving forward projects and initiatives to create meaningful and measurable change. By providing an unparalleled opportunity for corporates across Abu Dhabi to simplify and achieve their CSR goals, we were able to greatly magnify the potential reach and impact of their individual corporate social investments.

“Additionally, through our extensive volunteering programmes, we have mobilised many community members to take action and drive tangible and sustainable social impact across Abu Dhabi.

“The achievements of 2023 demonstrate our ability to unite both community efforts and corporate resources to deliver sustainable solutions. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient Abu Dhabi - one where every contribution plays a pivotal role in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future.”

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an focuses on mobilising the Abu Dhabi community to create a culture of participation and contribute to building a cohesive society. To achieve this, the Authority offers a wide range of volunteering opportunities through its dedicated programmes and initiatives. In 2023, the Authority activated 20 operators and provided funding numerous programmes that benefited more than 499,875 beneficiaries in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, offering 82 volunteering opportunities and activating more than 3,000 volunteers.

Driven by the vision of building a vibrant and connected community, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an enables the community to contribute to projects that resonate with their own beliefs and values, allowing them to play an active role in contributing to enhancing the wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community.