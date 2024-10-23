India intends on spending USD4bn on US war drones

(MENAFN) India has officially secured a deal to purchase 31 Predator drones from General Atomics, an American defense manufacturer, with the Indian Defense announcing the acquisition on Tuesday. The total cost of the drones is approximately $4 billion, as reported by officials to the news agency PTI. To expedite the process, the Indian accelerated approval measures to finalize the deal ahead of the October 31 deadline set by the U.S. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Narendra Modi, gave the green light for the acquisition last week.



This significant military procurement occurs amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Washington, particularly concerning an investigation into an alleged assassination attempt against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New York-based lawyer and head of Sikhs for Justice. U.S. prosecutors have claimed that Indian agents were involved in the plot, further straining diplomatic relations.



As part of the drone deal, India plans to establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility specifically for the new drones. General Atomics has announced its collaboration with India’s Bharat Forge to manufacture drone components, signaling a move toward greater local involvement in defense manufacturing. Additionally, discussions are underway regarding a technology transfer agreement between the two nations.



The distribution of the drones will see 15 units allocated to the Indian Navy, while the Air Force and Army will each receive eight. These drones are intended to enhance India’s surveillance capabilities, particularly along its disputed border with China. The ongoing tensions with Beijing stem from long-standing disagreements over the poorly defined border between the two nations, which were exacerbated by a violent clash in the Ladakh region in 2020, resulting in casualties on both sides.



This multi-billion dollar acquisition underscores India's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities amid a complex geopolitical landscape. As it enhances its military resources, the focus will also be on navigating the diplomatic intricacies that arise from its relationships with both the United States and China.

