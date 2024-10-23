Global Wholesale And Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Outlook 2024-2033: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, rising from $224.35 billion in 2023 to $237.36 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as an aging vehicle population, rising vehicle ownership, longer vehicle lifespans, the globalization of automotive production, and the expansion of e-commerce.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market and Its Growth Rate?

The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market is expected to sustain robust growth, reaching $304.23 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in autonomous vehicle development, the use of data analytics for maintenance, the rise of mobility services, and the application of advanced materials in manufacturing. Key trends anticipated in this period include a greater variety of product catalogs and SKUs, predictive analytics for inventory management, private label and customized products, cross-border trading, and mobile solutions for ordering.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market?

The expanding automotive industry is fueling the growth of the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket. This industry includes a wide range of businesses and organizations involved in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles. Shifting consumer interests and preferences encourage automobile manufacturers to create various styles and models. Additionally, advancements in technology and improved economic conditions contribute to the industry's growth. The automotive aftermarket supports the automobile sector by supplying the spare parts required by customers when purchasing new or used vehicles.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market?

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Aisin Seiki Co Ltd., 3M Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Valeo SA, Lear Corporation, Lear Corp, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Tenneco Inc., Faurecia SA, Schaeffler AG, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, BorgWarner Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market?

Leading companies in the market are concentrating on creating innovative products, including a new aftermarket product line, to enhance their support for customers on the road with exceptional responsiveness and a strong value proposition.

What Are the Segments of the Global Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market?

1) By Replacement Part: Tire, Battery, Brake parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Other Replacement Parts

2) By Certification: Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts

3) By Distribution Channel: Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market

North America was the largest region in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market

The wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket pertains to the secondary market for automobiles that centers on the wholesale and distribution of vehicles, their parts, and associated services after the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has sold the vehicle to the consumer, regardless of whether those parts were produced by the OEM.

The Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Wholesale and Distribution Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market size, wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market drivers and trends, wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market major players, wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket competitors' revenues, wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market positioning, and wholesale and distribution automotive aftermarket market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

