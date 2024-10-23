Azerbaijan's U-15 Football Team To Face Turkiye
Date
10/23/2024 5:15:43 AM
The squad of Azerbaijan's under-15 football team for the
training camp has been announced, Azernews
reports.
A total of 23 players were involved in the preparatory process
to be organized in Gabala.
These are Bilal Hajiyev, Ogtay Mehraliyev, Ugur Gurbanli, Vagif
Nabiyev, Omar Fataliyev, Ali Bashirov, Murad Ismayilov, Javidan
Alizade (all "Garabagh"), Ruslan Guliyev, ("Neftchi"), Abubakir
Abdullayev, Nihad Huseynzade, Ravan Mammadov, Ruslan Abilov (all
"Sabah"), Mirza Mammadli, Tunar Asgarzadeh, Omar Kosayev (all
"Sumgait"), Mehdi Ismayilov, Tunar Bayramov (both "Gabala"), Jafar
Balakishiyev ("Zira") and Yusif Orujaliyev (EFA).
The team will hold two friendly matches with the Turkish team of
the respective age group on October 28 and 31.
The training camp will last from October 23 to November 1.
