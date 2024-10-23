عربي


Philharmonic Hall Marks Anniversary Honored Artist Kamal Ahmadov

10/23/2024 5:15:42 AM

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic has marked the 75th anniversary of the head of the Composition Department of Arts Faculty at Nakhchivan State University, Honored Artist Kamal Ahmadov, Azernews reports.

Before the concert, candidate of Art History, Associate Professor, musicologist Gunay Mammadova spoke about the life and work of Kamal Ahmadov, who made a great contribution to the development of national musical culture.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, the Azerbaijan State Choir under the direction of artistic director, People's Artist Gulbaja Imanova performed at the event.

The concert soloists included Honored Artists Zeynalabdin Babayev (tar), Tural Aghasiyev (tenor), laureates of republican and international competitions Fahri Kazim-Nijat (tenor), Talib Iskandarli (baritone), Nigar Asgarova (soprano), Safura Aslanova (soprano).

The program featured the works of Khayyam Mirzazade "Musical Illustrations to the Poem of Samad Vurgun", romances by Kamal Ahmadov "Motherland" (lyrics by Elbey Magsudov), "Flag of Azerbaijan", "Eternal Flame" (lyrics by Khanali Karimli).

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

