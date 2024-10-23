Philharmonic Hall Marks Anniversary Honored Artist Kamal Ahmadov
Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic has marked the 75th
anniversary of the head of the Composition Department of Arts
Faculty at Nakhchivan State University, Honored Artist Kamal
Ahmadov, Azernews reports.
Before the concert, candidate of Art History, Associate
Professor, musicologist Gunay Mammadova spoke about the life and
work of Kamal Ahmadov, who made a great contribution to the
development of national musical culture.
Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor
Mustafa Mehmandarov, the Azerbaijan State Choir under the direction
of artistic director, People's Artist Gulbaja Imanova performed at
the event.
The concert soloists included Honored Artists Zeynalabdin
Babayev (tar), Tural Aghasiyev (tenor), laureates of republican and
international competitions Fahri Kazim-Nijat (tenor), Talib
Iskandarli (baritone), Nigar Asgarova (soprano), Safura Aslanova
(soprano).
The program featured the works of Khayyam Mirzazade "Musical
Illustrations to the Poem of Samad Vurgun", romances by Kamal
Ahmadov "Motherland" (lyrics by Elbey Magsudov), "Flag of
Azerbaijan", "Eternal Flame" (lyrics by Khanali Karimli).
Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov
