Iraqi Militia Claims Drone Attacks Targeting Sites In Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 23 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, yesterday, claimed responsibility for carrying out two drone strikes in the Israeli regime.

According to its statements, one strike is on Israeli“vital” sites in the Tiberias, and another on the Jordan Valley, which forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank.

The group said, the strikes were carried out“in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” pledging to continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds at an escalating pace.”

It did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and U.S. positions in the region, to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on the Israeli regime, after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on Sept 23.– NNN-NINA

