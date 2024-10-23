|
ATOSS Software SE: Revenue growth and high profitability maintained in third quarter 2024 – new record figures for the year within reach
ATOSS Software SE succeeded in maintaining its dynamic growth of the first half of the year in the third quarter, setting new records for revenue and earnings. Group revenues in the first three quarters rose by 14
percent to EUR
125.9
million (previous year: EUR
110.3
million) with an EBIT margin of 36
percent (previous year: 33
percent). Against the background of consistently positive business growth, the Management Board is expecting to again close the 2024 financial year with record results, exceeding its earnings forecast already lifted after the first half of the year.
Munich, October 23, 2024
ATOSS Software SE can once again look back on gratifying business growth with new highs for revenues and earnings. The company's dynamic growth was maintained despite the tough economic situation. For example, Group revenues climbed 14
percent in the first three quarters to EUR
125.9
million (previous year: EUR
110.3
million). Of this amount, the Software division contributed EUR
91.5
million (previous year: EUR
79.0
million), a revenue increase of 16
percent. The main drivers of software revenues were once again revenues from the cloud and subscriptions, which were up 37
percent to EUR
52.7
million (previous year: EUR
38.4
million) and now represent a 42
percent (previous year: 35
percent) share of total revenues. Together with the 10
percent rise in software maintenance revenues amounting to EUR
29.1
million (previous year: EUR
26.5
million), recurring revenues grew year on year by 26
percent to EUR
81.8
million (previous year: EUR
64.9
million). Recurring revenues from the cloud and maintenance as a proportion of total revenues in the first three quarters stand at 65 percent (previous year: 59
percent). Revenues from consulting services expanded to EUR
26.9
million in the same period (previous year: EUR
24.2
million).
Overall, demand for new software licenses from new and existing customers in the first three quarters was slightly below the level for the previous year due to the general economic downturn. Notwithstanding this result, the order book for cloud business showed positive growth due to the SaaS business model in conjunction with a low churn rate (customer cancellations). For example, the cloud order backlog which shows the revenues from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, increased in the first three quarters of the year to EUR
80.1
million (December 31, 2023: EUR
64.3
million). This key cloud indicator also includes cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) resulting from current cloud usage fees which increased by 29
percent to a total of EUR
76.0
million by comparison with the year-end figure as of December 31, 2023. Total ARR (consisting of cloud usage fees and maintenance revenues) climbed by 20
percent to EUR
114.8 million as of September 30, 2024.
The return on revenues in relation to operating profit (EBIT) stands at 36
percent (previous year: 33
percent) – principally due to prudent cost management and the temporary postponement of investments in the expansion of sales personnel resources – above the level of at least 33
percent forecasted by the Management Board for the whole of 2024 and already raised after the first six months. Thanks to its excellent financial development over the last 9 months, Group liquidity also experienced a very significant 31
percent increase to EUR
115.3
million (previous year: EUR
87.8
million).
Given this performance, ATOSS continues to guarantee growth and stability and is excellently positioned to achieve further growth in the future as a full range provider across all customer segments in the very attractive growth markets surrounding workforce management and digitization. This performance is underpinned by a clear vision and strategy, groundbreaking technologies and solutions which generate sustainable value added for customers.
In addition, the company was informed by AOB Invest GmbH that, with effect from October 23, 2024, Mr. Christian Osterland, Vice President at General Atlantic DACH, was appointed to the Supervisory Board on the instructions of General Atlantic to supersede the previously delegated Supervisory Board member Mr. Jörn Nikolay.
Against the background of this business growth over the last nine months, ATOSS is now firmly on course to post its nineteenth set of
record results in succession. With total budgeted revenues unchanged at a minimum of EUR
170
million, the Management Board is now assuming that it will exceed its forecast for the EBIT margin (at least 33
percent) which was raised after the first six months of the year. The EBIT margin forecast is therefore being lifted to a minimum of 35
percent. In view of the currently challenging market environment and its effects on the order position, the forecast for 2025 remains unchanged. With a look to 2025, the Group expects to see revenue of EUR
190
million with an EBIT margin of at least 30
percent.
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 9 MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR
|
| 01/01/2024
- 09/30/2024
| Proportion of
total revenues
| 01/01/2023
- 09/30/2023
| Proportion of
total revenues
| Change
2024 / 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total revenues
| 125,889
| 100%
| 110,261
| 100%
| 14%
| Software
| 91,490
| 73%
| 78,985
| 72%
| 16%
|
Licenses
| 9,735
| 8%
| 14,076
| 13%
| -31%
|
Maintenance
| 29,091
| 23%
| 26,529
| 24%
| 10%
|
Cloud & Subscriptions
| 52,664
| 42%
| 38,380
| 35%
| 37%
| Consulting
| 26,869
| 21%
| 24,179
| 22%
| 11%
| Hardware
| 4,668
| 4%
| 4,543
| 4%
| 3%
| Others
| 2,862
| 2%
| 2,554
| 2%
| 12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| EBITDA
| 49,001
| 39%
| 39,685
| 36%
| 23%
| EBIT
| 45,743
| 36%
| 36,734
| 33%
| 25%
| EBT
| 48,171
| 38%
| 37,088
| 34%
| 30%
| Net profit
| 32,878
| 26%
| 24,787
| 22%
| 33%
| Cash flow
| 61,717
| 49%
| 56,986
| 52%
| 8%
| Liquidity (1),(2)
| 115,273
|
| 87,823
|
| 31%
| EPS in euro (3)
| 2.07
|
| 1.56
|
| 33%
| Employees (4)
| 819
|
| 761
|
| 8%
CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR
|
| Q3/24
| Q2/24
| Q1/24
| Q4/23
| Q3/23
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total revenues
| 42,089
| 41,957
| 41,843
| 40,937
| 37,012
| Software
| 30,587
| 31,181
| 29,722
| 29,212
| 27,178
|
Licenses
| 2,120
| 3,961
| 3,654
| 5,534
| 4,744
|
Maintenance
| 9,740
| 9,697
| 9,654
| 9,140
| 8,841
|
Cloud & Subscriptions
| 18,727
| 17,522
| 16,415
| 14,538
| 13,593
| Consulting
| 8,913
| 8,676
| 9,280
| 9,050
| 7,779
| Hardware
| 1,583
| 1,119
| 1,966
| 1,541
| 1,184
| Others
| 1,006
| 981
| 875
| 1,134
| 872
|
|
|
|
|
|
| EBITDA
| 17,148
| 16,783
| 15,070
| 16,180
| 13,533
| EBIT
| 16,067
| 15,657
| 14,019
| 15,085
| 12,526
| EBIT margin in %
| 38%
| 37%
| 34%
| 37%
| 34%
| EBT
| 17,057
| 16,607
| 14,507
| 16,238
| 12,699
| Net profit
| 11,628
| 11,491
| 9,759
| 10,986
| 8,598
| Cash flow
| 32,392
| -124
| 29,449
| -4,332
| 31,863
| Liquidity (1),(2)
| 115,273
| 83,268
| 110,858
| 82,584
| 87,823
| EPS in euro (3)
| 0.73
| 0.72
| 0.62
| 0.69
| 0.54
| Employees (4)
| 819
| 813
| 779
| 775
| 761
(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)
(2) Dividend of EUR
3,37 per share on 6 May 2024 (KEUR 26,802); dividend of EUR 2,83 on 4 May 2023 (KEUR 22,507)
(3) In accordance with ISA 33,64, earnings per share (EPS) were adjusted retrospectively for previous periods as a result of the share split carried out in June 2024
(4) at the end of the quarter/year
Upcoming dates:
November 25, 2024
ATOSS at the German Equity Forum
ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment, Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises, The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence, With around 15,600 customers in 50 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness, At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace, Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W,L, Gore & Associates, Further information:
ATOSS Software SE
Christof Leiber / CFO
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 100
investor,relations@atoss,com
