ATOSS Software SE: Revenue growth and high profitability maintained in third quarter 2024 – new record figures for the year within reach

ATOSS Software SE succeeded in maintaining its dynamic growth of the first half of the year in the third quarter, setting new records for revenue and earnings. Group revenues in the first three quarters rose by 14

percent to EUR

125.9

million (previous year: EUR

110.3

million) with an EBIT margin of 36

percent (previous year: 33

percent). Against the background of consistently positive business growth, the Management Board is expecting to again close the 2024 financial year with record results, exceeding its earnings forecast already lifted after the first half of the year.



Munich, October 23, 2024

ATOSS Software SE can once again look back on gratifying business growth with new highs for revenues and earnings. The company's dynamic growth was maintained despite the tough economic situation. For example, Group revenues climbed 14

percent in the first three quarters to EUR

125.9

million (previous year: EUR

110.3

million). Of this amount, the Software division contributed EUR

91.5

million (previous year: EUR

79.0

million), a revenue increase of 16

percent. The main drivers of software revenues were once again revenues from the cloud and subscriptions, which were up 37

percent to EUR

52.7

million (previous year: EUR

38.4

million) and now represent a 42

percent (previous year: 35

percent) share of total revenues. Together with the 10

percent rise in software maintenance revenues amounting to EUR

29.1

million (previous year: EUR

26.5

million), recurring revenues grew year on year by 26

percent to EUR

81.8

million (previous year: EUR

64.9

million). Recurring revenues from the cloud and maintenance as a proportion of total revenues in the first three quarters stand at 65 percent (previous year: 59

percent). Revenues from consulting services expanded to EUR

26.9

million in the same period (previous year: EUR

24.2

million). Overall, demand for new software licenses from new and existing customers in the first three quarters was slightly below the level for the previous year due to the general economic downturn. Notwithstanding this result, the order book for cloud business showed positive growth due to the SaaS business model in conjunction with a low churn rate (customer cancellations). For example, the cloud order backlog which shows the revenues from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, increased in the first three quarters of the year to EUR

80.1

million (December 31, 2023: EUR

64.3

million). This key cloud indicator also includes cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) resulting from current cloud usage fees which increased by 29

percent to a total of EUR

76.0

million by comparison with the year-end figure as of December 31, 2023. Total ARR (consisting of cloud usage fees and maintenance revenues) climbed by 20

percent to EUR

114.8 million as of September 30, 2024. The return on revenues in relation to operating profit (EBIT) stands at 36

percent (previous year: 33

percent) – principally due to prudent cost management and the temporary postponement of investments in the expansion of sales personnel resources – above the level of at least 33

percent forecasted by the Management Board for the whole of 2024 and already raised after the first six months. Thanks to its excellent financial development over the last 9 months, Group liquidity also experienced a very significant 31

percent increase to EUR

115.3

million (previous year: EUR

87.8

million). Given this performance, ATOSS continues to guarantee growth and stability and is excellently positioned to achieve further growth in the future as a full range provider across all customer segments in the very attractive growth markets surrounding workforce management and digitization. This performance is underpinned by a clear vision and strategy, groundbreaking technologies and solutions which generate sustainable value added for customers. In addition, the company was informed by AOB Invest GmbH that, with effect from October 23, 2024, Mr. Christian Osterland, Vice President at General Atlantic DACH, was appointed to the Supervisory Board on the instructions of General Atlantic to supersede the previously delegated Supervisory Board member Mr. Jörn Nikolay. Against the background of this business growth over the last nine months, ATOSS is now firmly on course to post its nineteenth set of

record results in succession. With total budgeted revenues unchanged at a minimum of EUR

170

million, the Management Board is now assuming that it will exceed its forecast for the EBIT margin (at least 33

percent) which was raised after the first six months of the year. The EBIT margin forecast is therefore being lifted to a minimum of 35

percent. In view of the currently challenging market environment and its effects on the order position, the forecast for 2025 remains unchanged. With a look to 2025, the Group expects to see revenue of EUR

190

million with an EBIT margin of at least 30

percent. CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: 9 MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR

01/01/2024

- 09/30/2024 Proportion of

total revenues 01/01/2023

- 09/30/2023 Proportion of

total revenues Change

2024 / 2023











Total revenues 125,889 100% 110,261 100% 14% Software 91,490 73% 78,985 72% 16%

Licenses 9,735 8% 14,076 13% -31%

Maintenance 29,091 23% 26,529 24% 10%

Cloud & Subscriptions 52,664 42% 38,380 35% 37% Consulting 26,869 21% 24,179 22% 11% Hardware 4,668 4% 4,543 4% 3% Others 2,862 2% 2,554 2% 12%











EBITDA 49,001 39% 39,685 36% 23% EBIT 45,743 36% 36,734 33% 25% EBT 48,171 38% 37,088 34% 30% Net profit 32,878 26% 24,787 22% 33% Cash flow 61,717 49% 56,986 52% 8% Liquidity (1),(2) 115,273

87,823

31% EPS in euro (3) 2.07

1.56

33% Employees (4) 819

761

8%



CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR





Q3/24 Q2/24 Q1/24 Q4/23 Q3/23











Total revenues 42,089 41,957 41,843 40,937 37,012 Software 30,587 31,181 29,722 29,212 27,178

Licenses 2,120 3,961 3,654 5,534 4,744

Maintenance 9,740 9,697 9,654 9,140 8,841

Cloud & Subscriptions 18,727 17,522 16,415 14,538 13,593 Consulting 8,913 8,676 9,280 9,050 7,779 Hardware 1,583 1,119 1,966 1,541 1,184 Others 1,006 981 875 1,134 872











EBITDA 17,148 16,783 15,070 16,180 13,533 EBIT 16,067 15,657 14,019 15,085 12,526 EBIT margin in % 38% 37% 34% 37% 34% EBT 17,057 16,607 14,507 16,238 12,699 Net profit 11,628 11,491 9,759 10,986 8,598 Cash flow 32,392 -124 29,449 -4,332 31,863 Liquidity (1),(2) 115,273 83,268 110,858 82,584 87,823 EPS in euro (3) 0.73 0.72 0.62 0.69 0.54 Employees (4) 819 813 779 775 761

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans) (2) Dividend of EUR

3,37 per share on 6 May 2024 (KEUR 26,802); dividend of EUR 2,83 on 4 May 2023 (KEUR 22,507) (3) In accordance with ISA 33,64, earnings per share (EPS) were adjusted retrospectively for previous periods as a result of the share split carried out in June 2024 (4) at the end of the quarter/year

Upcoming dates: November 25, 2024

ATOSS at the German Equity Forum



ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment, Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises, The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence, With around 15,600 customers in 50 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness, At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace, Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W,L, Gore & Associates, Further information:







ATOSS Software SE

Christof Leiber / CFO Rosenheimer Straße 141 h, D-81671 Munich Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0 Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 100 investor,relations@atoss,com

ISIN: DE0005104400 WKN: 510440 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange



