Farah Khan Declares ‘Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Amitabh Bachchan Ka Naam Rahega

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' will feature filmmaker Farah Khan and Boman Irani.

The makers have released several exciting promos from the episode on social media. The new teaser shows Farah playfully remarks that she hasn't directed any films since her 2014 release 'Happy New Year' because she's been contemplating a collaboration with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. She noted that even Boman Irani has transitioned to directing and quipped,“No director's career graph really takes off until they get that blue tick, and that only happens when you make a film with Amitabh Ji.”

To this, Big B responds with a smile, saying,“They're just saying all this in the hope that the upcoming questions will be easier, but nothing like that is going to happen!” Expressing their desire to cast the veteran actor in their upcoming respective films, Farah and Boman catch Amitabh off guard with an unexpected film offer, playfully declaring,“Sir, we have a film contract for you!” Farah then reveals that the film is titled 'Jab Tak Bachchan', explaining,“Kyuki jab tak suraj chand rahega, Bachchan ji ka naam rahega!” (“Because as long as the sun and moon exist, Bachchan ji's name will endure!) As Amitabh raises an eyebrow in amusement, Farah playfully presents additional title options like 'Bachchan Number 1' and 'Only Bachchan.'

The actor then goes through the terms and conditions of the contract. This fun-filled episode will air on October 25. Last week, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan appeared on the game show to promote their upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Both actors not only shared interesting anecdotes from the sets but also got Amitabh Bachchan to dance with them on stage. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16' airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television.