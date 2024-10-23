CP67 Mall Presents ‘Kidpreneurs’ – Shaping Tomorrow’s Business Leaders through its Unique Workshop-Cum-Experiential Platform

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mohali, October 22, 2024 – CP67 Mall is all set to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in young minds by hosting a groundbreaking event, Kidpreneurs, scheduled for October 26, 2024. This unique workshop-cum-experiential platform will offer children an unparalleled opportunity to experience entrepreneurship firsthand—where innovation meets hands-on business experience, skills are boosted, confidence is built, and sales are made!

Collaboratively organizing the event, CP67 Mall and Prep Right, the visionary behind Kidpreneurs, aim to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit in children from an early age. Both believe that kids are fast learners, and as real-world skills will be as essential as technical knowledge and education in the future, fostering entrepreneurship is key.

Kidprenuers was conceptualized by Ms Deepika Jain as a program to sow the seeds of entrepreneurship in children and empower them from an early age to become independent and develop an inquisitive nature, problem-solving attitude and leadership skills which are the hallmarks of any successful entrepreneur. In CP67, she found the perfect partner to take this idea onto a grand scale and turn it into a mega Workshop-Cum-Experiential Platform which has the potential to be a disruptor in the soft-skills space for children. The team at CP67 went all out to turn this engaging concept into a large scale platform with the mall being the perfect place where kids could innovate and build skills all the while making Real-World Sales to real customers.

Inspiring kids to learn the ropes of entrepreneurship and self-enterprise, Kidpreneurs will transform the groundfloor outdoor of CP67 Mall into a vibrant marketplace. On October 26, 2024, over 150 child entrepreneurs, aged between 5-15, will showcase their talents at 54 diverse stalls, ranging from STEM & tech-based products to home decor, art & crafts, wearables, and even upcycled products. This all-day event, running from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, promises to be a hub of creativity and enterprise.

Making the announcement about this extraordinary event and highlighting its mission, Dr. Deepinder Dhingra, Assistant Vice President - Marketing, CP67 Mall, remarked, “Kidpreneurs is more than just an event—it’s a movement to foster entrepreneurship at an early age. By providing children with a platform to innovate, experiment, and sell their products, we are nurturing the next generation of business leaders. We are proud that CP67 Mall is playing a pivotal role in this journey.”

With a focus on encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, Kidpreneurs will equip young participants with the tools to succeed. From creating their own products—whether self-made or sourced—to managing their sales and interacting with customers, these budding entrepreneurs will gain real-world business skills. The proceeds from their sales will be theirs to manage, empowering them with financial decision-making at a young age.

Sharing her thoughts, Ms. Deepika Jain, Founder of Prep Right and the visionary behind Kidpreneurs, said, “Kidpreneurs is a platform for children to explore their potential, unleash their creativity, and experience the entrepreneurial world in a supportive, engaging environment. The workshops leading up to the event will have prepared them for this day, and we’re excited to see their ideas come to life.”

CP67 Mall, known for curating innovative and unique experiences, is once again pushing boundaries by fostering a culture of learning and entrepreneurship through Kidpreneurs. From STEM-based ventures to handmade crafts, the diversity of businesses showcased by these young entrepreneurs will make this event a must-attend for families and shoppers alike. Eight standout child entrepreneurs will receive a trophy each while all participating children will get a participation certificate in a grand closing ceremony, marking the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey.

Join us at CP67 Mall on October 26 for a day filled with innovation, learning, and excitement, where the spirit of entrepreneurship is celebrated, and the leaders of tomorrow take their first steps into the world of business!







