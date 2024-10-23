Federer, Nadal Congratulate Thiem On ‘Illustrious Career’ As Austrian Retires

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to congratulate Dominic Thiem on his retirement as the Austrian ended his pro career after falling to a first-round defeat against Luciano Darderi at the Erste Open.

The Austrian won a major, the 2020 US Open. He also reached the final of three other Slams, won 17 ATP singles titles; achieved a career-high ATP Ranking of No. 3; and was ensconced in the Top 10 for the better part of six years.

"An illustrious career comes to a close. Congratulations Domi," Federer wrote in an Instagram story. "No matter the surface, you always found a way to beat me with your thunderous backhands," Federer wrote.“But more importantly, you did it with grace and sportsmanship," he added.

Thiem won five of his seven ATP Head2Head meetings against Federer. Their lone championship clash came at the 2019 Paribas Open, where the Austrian claimed his lone ATP Masters 1000 title.

Nadal, who won their series 10-6 (Thiem earned four clay-court victories) also posted an Instagram Story, sharing the same sentiment as many: "Danke Domi".

Thiem racked up a formidable, even shocking, record against the 'Big Three' – Novak Djokovic, 'Nadal and 'Federer ever to play the game. He finished with a 16-19 record against the Big Three, winning 46 per cent of their matches.

He held a 5-2 advantage over Federer (including a win on grass in Stuttgart in 2016, incidentally Thiem's worst surface); was 5-7 against Djokovic (after the Austrian lost his first five matches while still a newbie on Tour); and finished 6-10 versus Nadal (including four victories over the Spaniard on his beloved red clay), according to ATP stats.

In his career's final pro match, Thiem shone in the first set, especially with his trademark backhand down the line. Point after point was won. Thiem was not only able to keep up with the world number 42, but even took the lead with a break. However, Darderi equalized the score at 4-4, after which both players were able to hold their serve. In the tie-break, Thiem already had a 4-2 lead and a set point at 6-5. Darderi fought back and took the first set 7-6 (6).

Darderi started the second set with a break and did not let this lead slip from his grasp. In the end, it was 7-6 (6), 6-2 for the Italian and Thiem was denied a sensation in his farewell to professional tennis.

There was a standing ovation for the Lower Austrian after the match point, and a prepared fan choreography also honored the US Open winner. And: the racket with which he hit his last balls in the Wiener Stadthalle was stored in a display case immediately after the match and can now be admired in the exhibition“The official Tennis Experience” in Hall F of the Stadthalle.

Thiem thanked the fans in an emotional speech,“I've had so many nice goodbyes in the last few months, but today I want to say thank you for all the sensational years. I am only a part of this career. The whole journey has been an absolute dream and I want this afternoon, this evening to be yours. I couldn't have imagined it any better - thank you," he said.

Thiem's close friend Alexander Zverev, who playeda friendly with Autrian in Vienna, posted on Instagram, "Everyone's tennis career will unfortunately come to an end sooner or later. But the people you meet and friendships you build will hopefully last a lifetime."

"Thank you @domithiem for the toughest battles I have ever had on court. Thank you for the most unforgettable moments we were able to share outside the court. Thank you for showing that a true friendship is possible even while being one of the biggest rivals. This isn't a goodbye. This is a see you soon my friend," he added.