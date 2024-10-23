Food 3D Printing Market Size, Huge Demand, Analysis By Key Players And Forecast By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Food 3D Printing Size was valued at $226.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52.8% from 2022 to 2031.Owing to higher focus on the development of nutritionally customized foods for enhanced benefits, the 3D food printing is anticipated to experience significant expansion. In addition, the rise in the use of 3D printers in plant-based meat alternatives drives the 3D food printing market growth. The market for 3D food printing has expanded as a result of the bourgeoning demand for gourmet food. The expansion of the 3D food printing market is greatly influenced by an increase in research initiatives for the development of newer innovative 3D food printing models.Request Sample Report:The Food 3D Printing Market is mostly driven by increase in the adoption of 3D food printing to reduce food wastage. According to Food 3D Printing Market Analysis, potato skins with a finer texture print more easily than those with a coarser texture. With whole grain flour and potato skin powder as the material feed, the industries set the extrusion printing conditions of the in-house built CARK printer to a printing speed of 600 mm/min and an extrusion motor speed of 600 rpm. And a 1.28 mm diameter nozzle at 6 bar of pressure. Instant noodles that were 3D printed and then processed were adopted by consumers just like other items. Blended noodles are suitable for breakfast as they have an energy content of 414.39 kcal/100 g.Owing to broad awareness and implementation of 3D printing technology in food products, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest Food 3D Printing Market Share during the forecast period. The presence of major market players in the European region, together with an increase in innovation by European players, is anticipated to support the expansion of the European Food 3D Printing Market Forecast period. The market in North America and the Asia-Pacific is expected to expand significantly in the upcoming years as a result of rise in demand for commoditized food items that are both highly customizable and reasonably priced in these two regions. Growth in partnerships between food producers and food technology firms across North America is anticipated to support the region's 3D food printing market expansion.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% :In 2021, Europe accounted for 35.1% share in the global 3D food printing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to possess the CAGRs of 51.9% and 53.4% respectively, owing to Food 3D Printing Market Trendsin consumer awareness of the value of healthy living and an increase in television programs featuring food & recipes.Some of the key players analyzed in the Food 3D Printing Industry are Natural Machines, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, byFlow, Print2taste GmbH, Barilla, Beehex, ANIWAA PTE. LTD, Modern Meadow, DOVETAILED, 3DESSERTS GRAPHIQUES, TNO, 3D Systems, SHIYIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, REDEFINE MEAT LTD, NOVAMEAT.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Grass fed Protein MarketGlobal Adaptogens MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

