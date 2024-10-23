Trends In Virtual Car Key Market, Top Share, Forecast To 2027

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Despite a significant drop in product sales during the initial phase of the pandemic's spread and lockdown restrictions across the region, the is expected to grow at a

CAGR of nearly 21 %

between 2020− 2027.

The physical device that allows the user to start and unlock the vehicle is called a virtual car key. It is a cutting-edge developed by automakers to provide efficient customer service. These keys look like regular car keys, but they only work when paired with an app on a or a companion wearable. A virtual car (also known as a self-driving car or driverless car) is a system that uses sensors, radar, cameras, and artificial intelligence to drive between locations without the assistance of a human operator (AI). A vehicle can only be classified as autonomous if it meets the required parameters, such as driving automatically to a predetermined location without changing components.

The rise in car theft and robbery is the primary driver of the virtual car key market Car thefts and robberies rose as security concerns in the United States and other significant countries grew. Because most car owners are concerned about their vehicles being stolen or robbed, component manufacturers and software developers implemented a solution based on technological innovation to supplement vehicle security. It has resulted in creating a virtual car key system for car owners. A virtual car key is a versatile and straightforward solution that consists of several innovative services that improve security by preventing theft and robbery.

Sales in North America are expected to exceed

USD 280 million in 2020. This growth can be attributed to major U.S. automakers such as Tesla, General Motors, and Ford Motor Company. The American Automobile Council expects U.S. vehicle production to exceed 14 million by the end of 2027. Growing demand for improved automotive safety and security features is also expected to drive the market in the region over the forecast period. Virtual entry systems are used for keyless entry and ignition of vehicles and motorcycles.

In the second quarter of 2020, an increased emphasis on health and hygiene issues, combined with a greater emphasis on value for money, has increased demand for pre-owned vehicles. In 2019, the Indian used-car market was valued at

USD 24.24 billion .

A growing number of car companies and dealers are allowing customers to take virtual test drives of various vehicles. A virtual reality headset is not required for automotive customers to experience a virtual test drive. Customers can take a test drive using only a smartphone or computer, making this feature available to everyone.

Some of the world's most well-known automakers, such as BMW and Volkswagen, have already made significant investments in their digital platforms. Mercedes-Benz and other significant automakers believe that by 2022, a quarter of new and used vehicle sales will be completed online. The effects began in China, where sales dropped 71 % in February 2020; by April, sales in the United States had dropped 47 %, and Europe had dropped 80 %. But the industry's engines never stopped turning, and cars and trucks have returned with a vengeance.

ValeoAudiRobert BoschTeslaContinental AGCar ChabiBMWHyundaiVolkswagenThales Group Recent Developments

November 2021 - EIT InnoEnergy and Volkswagen AG announced a strategic partnership to innovate technologies and business models for achieving economic breakthroughs. This will contribute to the decarbonization of the transport sector and accelerate the shift to electromobility.

October 2021 - Robert Bosch announced to invest more than 400 million euros in its semiconductor fabs in 2022.

October 2021 - Hyundai Motor Company launched two social media challenges with BTS to raise awareness of the importance of carbon neutrality .

October 2021 - Audi expanded its high-voltage batteries development in the Neckarsulm location. Furthermore, a battery center for testing high-voltage storage technologies will start operations by 2023.

September 2021 - Continental AG signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract with Horizon Robotics focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving.

September 2021 - Valeo debuted at Eurobike, the leading global trade show for the bike business. The Group will be in Germany to present its Smart e-Bike System, the most high-performance electric assistance system for bikes to date.

April 2021 - The BMW Group started manufacturing battery components at its plants in Leipzig and Regensburg and expanded its e-drive production network. February 2021 - Tesla invested an aggregate of USD 1.50 billion in bitcoin and is expecting to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment

By Device TypeSmartphonesSmartwatchesByVehicle TypePassenger CarsCommercial VehiclesBy TechnologyBluetooth Low Energy (BLE)Ultra-wideband (UWB)Near-Field Communication (NFC)OthersBy Sales ChannelOEMsAftermarket