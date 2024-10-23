Key Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Trend 2024-2033: Rise Of Saas-Based Consulting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024

The water and waste management consulting services market has steadily grown in recent years. It is expected to expand from $18.47 billion in 2023 to $19.36 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.9%. The growth factors include the need for compliance with environmental regulations, infrastructure development, resource management amid water scarcity, waste reduction initiatives, and increased public awareness and stakeholder engagement.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The market will grow steadily to $24.02 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is linked to increasing adoption of circular economy principles, technological advancements, climate change adaptation strategies, and government-led sustainability initiatives. Emerging trends include digitalization of services, development of waste-to-energy solutions, resilience planning, public-private partnerships, and innovative financing models.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Expansion?

The rapid pace of urbanization and the resulting increase in municipal and industrial waste generation are boosting the growth of the market. According to a World Bank report, annual waste generation is expected to surge by 73%, reaching 3.40 billion tonnes by 2050. The global production of 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) annually, with 40% of it mismanaged, presents significant opportunities for waste management consulting.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Fluor Corporation, Republic Services Inc., AECOM Technical Services Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, ERM Worldwide Limited, WSP Global Inc., WorleyParsons plc, KBR Inc., Amec Foster Wheeler Environment and Infrastructure Limited, CH2M HILL Engineers Inc., Stantec Inc., Black & Veatch Corporation, Parsons Corporation, Tetra Tech Inc., Arcadis NV, MWH Global Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Golder Associates Ltd., SLR Consulting Ltd., ENVIRON International Corporation, Antea Group Inc., Catalyst Canada Inc., Mott MacDonald Middle East LLC, Blue Vista Technologies Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, URS Corporation, SUEZ Environnement SA, Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Size?

The rising trend of SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based consulting in water and waste management is gaining momentum. Companies are increasingly adopting SaaS platforms to provide online services, including water quality management, EHS compliance, and carbon reporting, enhancing operational efficiency and service delivery.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market?

1) By Waste: Solid Waste Management, Waste Water Management

2) By Treatment: Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment, Other Treatments

3) By Applications: Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, Others4) By Service: Strategic Solid Waste Management & Planning, Water Treatment & Distribution System Designs, Design and Documentation for Recycling and Waste Disposal Facilities, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, Sewage System Setup Services, Other Services (Operational Services, Infrastruture Development, Economics and Finance, Advisory Services)

North America's Role as the Foremost Player in the Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the water and waste management consulting services market analysis. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Definition

Water and waste management includes the design, construction, and operation of facilities for water treatment, sewage disposal, and solid waste management. This sector plays a crucial role in protecting water resources, as recycling and reusing waste not only benefits the environment but also reduces the need for resource extraction and potential contamination.

The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into water and waste management consulting services market size, water and waste management consulting services market drivers and trends, water and waste management consulting services market major players, water and waste management consulting services competitors' revenues, water and waste management consulting services market positioning, and water and waste management consulting services market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

