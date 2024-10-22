Zzoma Positional Therapy For OSA Insurance Coverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep Specialists, LLC (DBA 2Z Medical) announces that Zzoma , a comfortable and effective alternative to CPAP therapy for mild to moderate positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), may be covered by many insurance plans. Zzoma is an FDA-cleared device that gently encourages users to sleep on their side, preventing airway obstruction and improving sleep quality. This innovative solution offers a mask-free alternative to treating positional OSA.

Significant Need for Positional Therapy

Over 1 billion people globally may have OSA, and a significant portion may benefit from positional therapy:

. Up to 50% of patients diagnosed with mild OSA

. 20% of moderate OSA patients

. 7% of severe OSA patients*

Over 1,800 physicians and 1,300 sleep centers in the United States prescribe Zzoma, demonstrating its value in treating OSA patients.

Insurance Coverage:

Many insurance plans may cover Zzoma for "positional OSA therapy" when prescribed with the appropriate diagnosis code ICD 10 Code - G47.33. Zzoma has been assigned HCPCS code E0190. Patients are strongly encouraged to contact their insurance provider to verify their specific plan's coverage.

Confirmed Coverage:

Zzoma is covered by leading insurance providers, including:

· Jefferson Health Plans in Pennsylvania and NJ

· Medical Mutual of Ohio

· BlueCross and BlueShield Federal Employee Program (FEP)

Benefits of Zzoma:

· Comfortable: Zzoma is a comfortable, easy-to-use device that allows patients to sleep on their own pillow without a CPAP mask.

· Effective: Zzoma is clinically proven to be an effective treatment for positional OSA.

· Affordable: Zzoma is an affordable alternative to CPAP therapy. It may be covered by insurance. Even without insurance coverage, the total out-of-pocket cost is generally less than the cost of CPAP therapy.

How to Get Zzoma:

· Ask your doctor if Zzoma is right for you.

References

* Prevalence of positional sleep apnea in patients undergoing polysomnography MJ Mador, TJ Kufel, UJ Magalang, SK Rajesh... – Chest, 2005 – Elsevier

About Sleep Specialists, LLC (DBA 2Z Medical)

2Z Medical is a leading medical device company committed to improving the lives of individuals with sleep disorders. The company's flagship product, Zzoma, is an FDA-cleared, comfortable, and effective alternative to CPAP therapy for mild to moderate positional sleep apnea. 2Z Medical is dedicated to advancing sleep solutions through research and innovation, as demonstrated by its ongoing clinical trial comparing Zzoma to CPAP for cardiovascular health in sleep apnea patients.

ZZOMA

Sleep Specialist, LLC

+1 877-799-9662

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.