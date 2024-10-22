Inc. Names Whitpr As A 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

Inc ., the leading brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards . The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes WhitPR

among

359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor-in-chief

Mike Hofman . "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"Since 2010, our mission has been to bring multicultural perspectives to the spotlight, especially those often overlooked. Being honored as a Power Partner is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us to tell their stories with creativity, authenticity, and a relentless commitment to their success," said Dreena Whitfield-Brown, CEO and Founder of WhitPR . "As a Black-owned agency, we are proud to champion stories that celebrate culture, empower marginalized communities, and drive impact. Our team thrives on building genuine partnerships, and this recognition affirms the power of collaboration, storytelling, and purpose in shaping the future of business."



WhitPR is a Black-owned strategic communications agency committed to shaping and amplifying the culture-driven narratives that drive measurable success. WhitPR fuses traditional public relations with innovative marketing strategies to magnify stories that celebrate Black culture and support the advancement of marginalized communities.

For nearly 15 years, WhitPR has amplified the narratives of diverse communities and gone above and beyond with limited resources to drive success for past and present clients such as Scotch Porter, Black Love, Generation Hope, The Village Market, KISS Colors and Care, Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund, Patrisse Cullors, and many more. WhitPR's superpower has been its ability to creatively tell authentic stories and craft communications strategies rooted in each of its client's core missions while anticipating trends and opportunities to drive their mission forward.

WhitPR's small but mighty team has garnered several accolades for its dedication and significant contributions at the intersection of culture, diversity, and communication. Notably, WhitPR was among only one of three Black-owned agencies included on the PR Net 100 list, received a 2023 NYX Award Gold award, PR News CSR & Diversity Awards honorable mention, and 2021 Webby Award honoree. To date, Whitfield-Brown has been recognized as a 2023 ROI-NJ Influencers: People of Color honoree, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 New Jersey Award Finalist, a PR Week 40 under 40 Honoree, one of PR News Top Women In PR, and a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at

and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About WhitPR

WhitPR is an integrated strategic communications agency committed to shaping and amplifying culture-driven narratives that drive measurable success. With wit and determination, our talented team of communicators, marketers, and strategists merge Public Relations, Marketing, and Creative strategies to authentically tell brand stories that reach the right audience and generate measurable results that aid overall business goals. At WhitPR we are champions of cultural creators, moments, and movements. As a result, we have mastered connecting brands to multicultural audiences. Through our work, we aim to move the needle in shaping and amplifying stories that not only celebrate Black culture but also support the advancement of marginalized communities.

